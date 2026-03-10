3/10/26: Overcast and Breezy With Mild 71°F and Moderate Drizzle Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 70.9°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph with no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, the high is forecasted to reach 73°F with a low of 61.3°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, peaking at 11.1 mph. There’s a 20% chance of precipitation, with an expected total of 0.03 inches, mostly involving moderate drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to stay relatively mild with a low of 68.2°F. Winds will slightly decrease, maintaining up to 10.7 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation persists at 19%.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County should prepare for continued overcast conditions and occasional light drizzle throughout the evening.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 61°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 20% chance · 0.03 in Now 71°F · feels 72°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 6:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 73°F 48°F Rain: moderate Thursday 51°F 38°F Drizzle: light Friday 61°F 38°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 41°F Clear sky Sunday 71°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 39°F 26°F Drizzle: light

