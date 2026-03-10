Home Weather 3/10/26: Overcast and Breezy With Mild 71°F and Moderate Drizzle Expected

3/10/26: Overcast and Breezy With Mild 71°F and Moderate Drizzle Expected

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 70.9°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph with no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, the high is forecasted to reach 73°F with a low of 61.3°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, peaking at 11.1 mph. There’s a 20% chance of precipitation, with an expected total of 0.03 inches, mostly involving moderate drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to stay relatively mild with a low of 68.2°F. Winds will slightly decrease, maintaining up to 10.7 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation persists at 19%.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County should prepare for continued overcast conditions and occasional light drizzle throughout the evening.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
61°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
20% chance · 0.03 in
Now
71°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
6:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 73°F 48°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Friday 61°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 41°F Clear sky
Sunday 71°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 39°F 26°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

