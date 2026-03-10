3/10/26: Overcast and Breezy With Mild 71°F and Moderate Drizzle Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 70.9°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph with no precipitation currently recorded.
Today, the high is forecasted to reach 73°F with a low of 61.3°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, peaking at 11.1 mph. There’s a 20% chance of precipitation, with an expected total of 0.03 inches, mostly involving moderate drizzle throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to stay relatively mild with a low of 68.2°F. Winds will slightly decrease, maintaining up to 10.7 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation persists at 19%.
Residents and visitors in Williamson County should prepare for continued overcast conditions and occasional light drizzle throughout the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|73°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|73°F
|48°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|61°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|67°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|71°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|39°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
