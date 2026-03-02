3/1/26: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 52°F After a High of 69.4°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 52°F. The wind is mild at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 69.4°F and dropped to a low of 45.9°F. Winds reached up to 10.1 mph, although the chance of precipitation remained low at 6%. The day concluded with overcast skies, consistent with the current conditions.
Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear mainly, with a low temperature forecast at around 50.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, topping out at approximately 5.7 mph. The precipitation chance will remain low at about 4%.
This concise outlook should help residents and visitors in Williamson County plan their evening and early morning activities accordingly, as no severe weather warnings are in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|70°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|73°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|77°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter