3/1/26: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 52°F After a High of 69.4°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 52°F. The wind is mild at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 69.4°F and dropped to a low of 45.9°F. Winds reached up to 10.1 mph, although the chance of precipitation remained low at 6%. The day concluded with overcast skies, consistent with the current conditions.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear mainly, with a low temperature forecast at around 50.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, topping out at approximately 5.7 mph. The precipitation chance will remain low at about 4%.

This concise outlook should help residents and visitors in Williamson County plan their evening and early morning activities accordingly, as no severe weather warnings are in effect.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
46°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
4.9 (Moderate)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
5:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 70°F 53°F Overcast
Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 61°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 77°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

