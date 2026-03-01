Home Weather 3/1/26: Clear Skies and 64°F After High of 69°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 64.4°F. Winds are steady at 7.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.4°F and a low of 45.9°F. The skies were overcast, and wind speeds topped out at 10.1 mph. Despite a 6% chance of precipitation, there was no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, you can expect clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 50.2°F. Winds will slow slightly to a maximum of 6.8 mph. The probability of precipitation remains low at about 6%.

Please consider this outlook when planning any evening activities. Enjoy the clear, calm weather expected for the remainder of the day.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
46°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
4.9 (Moderate)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
5:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 62°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 71°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 73°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 78°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 74°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours

