3/1/26: Clear Skies and 64°F After High of 69°F in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 64.4°F. Winds are steady at 7.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.4°F and a low of 45.9°F. The skies were overcast, and wind speeds topped out at 10.1 mph. Despite a 6% chance of precipitation, there was no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, you can expect clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 50.2°F. Winds will slow slightly to a maximum of 6.8 mph. The probability of precipitation remains low at about 6%.

Please consider this outlook when planning any evening activities. Enjoy the clear, calm weather expected for the remainder of the day.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 46°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 4.9 (Moderate) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 5:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 69°F 46°F Overcast Monday 62°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 71°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 73°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 78°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 74°F 60°F Rain showers: slight

