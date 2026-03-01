3/1/26: Clear Skies and 64°F After High of 69°F in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 64.4°F. Winds are steady at 7.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.4°F and a low of 45.9°F. The skies were overcast, and wind speeds topped out at 10.1 mph. Despite a 6% chance of precipitation, there was no rainfall recorded.
Tonight, you can expect clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 50.2°F. Winds will slow slightly to a maximum of 6.8 mph. The probability of precipitation remains low at about 6%.
Please consider this outlook when planning any evening activities. Enjoy the clear, calm weather expected for the remainder of the day.
Today's Details
High
69°F
Low
46°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
4.9 (Moderate)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
5:42pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|62°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|71°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|73°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|73°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|78°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|74°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
