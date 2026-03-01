Home Weather 3/1/26: Clear Early Morning at 47.7, High of 67 Today with Light...

3/1/26: Clear Early Morning at 47.7, High of 67 Today with Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature registers at 47.7°F under clear skies, while winds are light at 4.3 mph. Precipitation is currently at 0 inches.

For today, people can anticipate a high of 67.3°F and a low of 46°F. The skies will turn overcast as the day progresses, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 8.9 mph. Despite mostly cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at only 11%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly cool down to a low of 48.7°F. The overcast conditions will persist, and the wind conditions will remain similar to the daytime, with top speeds also up to 8.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to stay at 11%.

Residents should plan accordingly for mild and mostly dry conditions, favoring layers that can adjust easily with the shifts from clear to overcast skies.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
46°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
48°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
5:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 67°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 43°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 69°F 52°F Overcast
Wednesday 72°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 77°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 57°F Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours

