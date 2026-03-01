3/1/26: Clear Early Morning at 47.7, High of 67 Today with Light Winds

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature registers at 47.7°F under clear skies, while winds are light at 4.3 mph. Precipitation is currently at 0 inches.

For today, people can anticipate a high of 67.3°F and a low of 46°F. The skies will turn overcast as the day progresses, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 8.9 mph. Despite mostly cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at only 11%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly cool down to a low of 48.7°F. The overcast conditions will persist, and the wind conditions will remain similar to the daytime, with top speeds also up to 8.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to stay at 11%.

Residents should plan accordingly for mild and mostly dry conditions, favoring layers that can adjust easily with the shifts from clear to overcast skies.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 46°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 11% chance · 0 in Now 48°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 5:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 67°F 46°F Overcast Monday 66°F 43°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 69°F 52°F Overcast Wednesday 72°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 77°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 57°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email