2nd Suspect Charged in Attack, Shooting of Nashville Medical School Student

From Metro Nashville Police Department:

Detectives have arrested 22-year-old Desmond Tyler as the 2nd suspect in last week’s attack and shooting of a 26-yr-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Road in Green Hills

Tyler was charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping & attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Last week, 19-year-old Michael A. Green was charged in the shooting.

MNPD says the victim, who was to return soon to LSU for her final months of medical school, was randomly attacked by the two males.