2nd Annual Local Christmas Market Returning to Franklin

Looking for a free family friendly event during the holidays? The Gate Church’s 2nd Annual Local Christmas Market is returning to Franklin!
This event features 40+ vendors, free cider and hot cocoa, live music, and a Christmas photo backdrop to capture your holiday memories.
It’s the perfect time to grab your friends & family to shop from local artisans for small business Saturday.
Location:4040 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Time: 9AM-2PM
Date: November 30th.
