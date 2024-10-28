2nd Annual Local Christmas Market Returning to Franklin

Looking for a free family friendly event during the holidays? The Gate Church’s 2nd Annual Local Christmas Market is returning to Franklin!

This event features 40+ vendors, free cider and hot cocoa, live music, and a Christmas photo backdrop to capture your holiday memories.

It’s the perfect time to grab your friends & family to shop from local artisans for small business Saturday.

Location:4040 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37067

Time: 9AM-2PM

Date: November 30th.

