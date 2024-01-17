2nd Annual Changemakers Summit Set for January 25 at The Factory

Sherry Deutschmann, CEO and founder of Braintrust, will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 Changemakers Summit presented by CRE615 on January 25, 2024, at The Factory in Franklin.

Deutschmann is a serial entrepreneur, author, and passionate advocate for entrepreneurship. In 2019, she founded BrainTrust, a company dedicated to helping women entrepreneurs grow and scale their businesses. Prior to founding BrainTrust, she was the founder and CEO of LetterLogic, Inc., a company she grew to $40 million and sold in 2016. LetterLogic was named an INC 5000 company (fastest growing privately held businesses in the US) for ten consecutive years. LetterLogic was featured in the New York Times, Forbes Magazine, Business Leaders, INC, and Fast Company. Deutschmann was honored by President Barack Obama as a White House Champion of Change in 2016.

The second annual Changemakers Summit will bring together commercial real estate professionals from across the region. A number of panel discussions include topics such as “Bless Your Heart: Learning Southern Colloquialisms to Get Business Done” and “Rising to the Top.” Additional guest speakers include Bronte Prins, Chief Legal Officer, Southern Land Company; Dave Sansom, Managing Principal, Cushman & Wakefield; Bradley Jackson, president and CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry; and Rebecca Ozols Goss, Member / VP Growth of Growth & Strategy, Bell Construction.

The event sold out in 2023, and has moved to the Factory in Franklin to expand and offer more parking to guests. Those interested in sponsoring or attending may visit https://www.cre615.com/changemakers-2024 for more information. The Nashville Post is the official 2024 media sponsor of CRE615.

CRE615 hosts unique networking events and gives back to the Nashville community through CRE615 Volunteers. More than 1,600 members have a diverse industry mix from brokerage to finance, asset management, commercial insurance, real estate law, development, property management and more. The organization’s goal is to help members become changemakers who positively impact the industry and Nashville.