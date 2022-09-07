2nd Annual Bowie Park Craft Fair Coming October 8 in Fairview

The City of Fairview will be hosting the second annual Bowie Park Craft Fair on Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

“Last year was our first year of having the Arts and Crafts Fair,” said event organizer Richard Ross, Community Relations Coordinator and Public Information Officer for the City of Fairview, “and it was a huge success. We had over 40 vendors and approximately 2,000 people came out to the event.”

This year, Ross says they already have nearly the same number of vendors they had last year, and vendor registration is still open for another month.

“We will have vendors set up on the flat grassy area behind our new playground unless the ground is too wet,” added Ross, “then we will move [the booth location] to the flat asphalt area just past the new playground.

There will be many different types of vendors. Last year there were quilt makers; people who made all kinds of wood decorations, cups and tumblers; candle makers; sign painters; blanket weavers; potters; and much more.

“It will be a great time for people to come out and shop for the holidays from local craft vendors,” said Ross. “There will also be several food trucks and fun activities for the kids.”

When creating events for the city, Ross tries to think of activities that everyone in the city and people from surrounding cities would enjoy.

For more information on the event, including complete booth and vendor details, as well as an application, please contact Richard Ross at [email protected] Bowie Nature Park is located at 7211 Bowie Lake Road, Fairview, Tennessee.