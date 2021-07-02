$25,000 Worth of Merchandise Stolen From AT&T Store in Spring Hill

Spring Hill, TN – On Friday, July 2nd at around 2:15 AM, officers responded to a reported alarm call at the AT&T retail store on Main St.

When they arrived, officers observed that the front door glass had been shattered. Approximately $25,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the store. This burglary may be linked to other similar burglaries across the nation. Investigators are working with other law enforcement partners.

If you have information regarding this investigation, you can submit an anonymous tip.

