25 Places to Dine Outdoors in Williamson County

Looking for a restaurant that offers great outdoor dining? Below is a list of local restaurants with a patio area.
Do you know of a place that offers great outdoor dining? Let us know: [email protected]
1JJ’s Wine Bar
206 E Main, Franklin
615-942-5033
JJ’s Wine Bar offers over 25 bottles of wine by the glass. They also have a full bar and a selection of food offerings that pair perfectly with wine.
2Herban Market
3078 Maddux Way, Franklin
615- 567-6240
Just like the name implies, Herban Market began as a market to purchase olive oil and vinegars. They recently expanded to offer a full menu of healthy, organic items from breakfast to dinner.
3Sopapilla’s
1109 Davenport Boulevard, Franklin
615-794-9989
Locally-owned, Sopapilla’s offers a take on food from New Mexico. Popular items are the Santa Fe Chicken salad, tableside guacamole, and street tacos.
4Franklin Burger Co
1109 Davenport Boulevard, Franklin
615-794-9984
Created by the owners of Sopapillas, they offer a wide range of burgers from a classic farm burger to a brisket burger. A must try is the truffle fries.
5Mellow Mushroom
317 Main Street, Franklin
615-628-0181
Enjoy a slice of pizza while taking in the view of the public square in downtown Franklin.
6Ruby Sunshine
231 Public Square, Franklin
615-716-3711
Located in the 231 Building in downtown Franklin, the New Orleans inspired menu offers breakfast and brunch.
7Mere Bulles
5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood
615-467-1945
Mere Bulles is locally owned and a mainstay in Brentwood. It’s the perfect place for a lunch meeting or a date night.
8BurgerFi
7010 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood
629-888-4528
BurgerFi has a selection of burgers for everyone. From the traditional beef burger to a veggie burger and the Beyond Burger.
9Americana Taphouse
94 East Main Street, Franklin
615-790-2309
Formerly, Puckett’s Boathouse, Americana Taphouse focus is local beer and a fresh take on American classics. Don’t miss the in-house made moon pie dessert.
10Puckett’s
120 4th Avenue South, Franklin
615-794-5527
Puckett’s is part of the A. Marshall Hospitality group of restaurants where you can start your day with a southern breakfast and end the day with southern comfort food along with a show.
11Jonathan’s Grille
7135 South Springs Drive, Franklin
615-771-0355
2056 Crossing Boulevard, Spring Hill
931-451-5600
Jonathan’s is an upscale sports bar with all the classics – pizza, burgers, and salads. There are two locations in Williamson County.
12Tito’s Mexican
4001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin
615-595-2500
www.facebook.com/Titos-Berry-Farms-Franklin-TN
4886 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
931-486-9994
Tito’s is a family-owned Mexican restaurant with made-fresh food. Be sure to ask for the special salsa. There are two locations in Williamson County, one in Berry Farms and Spring Hill.
13Wild Ginger
101 Market Exchange Court, Franklin
615-778-0081
Locally owned, Wild Ginger offers a taste of pan-Asian and South American food. It a local favorite for sushi and cocktails.
14Party Fowl
1914 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
615-314-3636
Party Fowl just expanded to Franklin. The hot chicken joint offers a brunch menu, a variety of levels of hot chicken and 20 local beers on tap.
15Biscuit Love
132 3rd Avenue South, Franklin
615-905-0386
From a food truck to multiple locations, Biscuit Love has a following for its biscuits. Try the bonuts- a fried biscuit similar to a donut.
16McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions
130 Second Avenue, Franklin
615-206-7510
McGavock’s Coffee Bar is inside the Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin. They offer a select menu of coffee, lunch, and dinner items with a patio view.
17Martin’s BBQ
7238 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-776-18562
www.facebook.com/martinsbbqnolensvilletn
2076 Wall Street, Spring Hill
931-486-8320
Martin’s BBQ got its beginning in Nolensville by Pat Martin. His approach to bbq is to cook the entire hog each day and when it runs out- it’s out. Everything is cooked fresh daily.
18Uncle Julio’s
209 Franklin Road, Brentwood
629-888-1300
Satisfy your cravings for authentic made from scratch mexican food at the Hill Center. One must-try item is the chocolate pinata dessert.
19Del Frisco’s
207 Franklin Road, Brentwood
615-928-6159
Del Frisco’s offers a chef-driven menu and hand-crafted cocktails.
20CoreLife Eatery
4018 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
615-387-9996
CoreLife Eatery offers a healthy fast-casual eating spot. From bowls loaded with veggies and your choice of protein to street tacos. They also offer wine and beer along with a selection of fresh juices.
21Tony’s Eat & Drink
1000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin
615-472-8536
A perfect place to hang out and enjoy playing Skee Ball. And don’t miss Karaoke on Thursday nights.
22Fozzy’s Bar & Grill
150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill
931-674-2225
Fozzy’s opened last year in Spring Hill. You can find live music, trivia night, and a great selection of food and drink specials throughout the week.
23Vintage Vine 100
4051 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
615-567-6200
Just recently opening at McEwen Northside, Vintage Vine 100 offers wine by the glass or flights. You can also order small bites and enjoy the patio or the rooftop view.
24Culacino Italian Restaurant
104 E Main Street, Franklin
615-435-3539
Located at Harpeth Square, this locally owned Italian restaurant has a patio with a fire pit, a bar that opens from the inside to the out and the food will keep you coming back.
25Franklin Bakehouse
100 E Main Street, Franklin
615-628-8493
It’s a small market and bakery filled with to-go items, as well as sandwiches and salads. You can grab a glass of wine and sit on the patio and enjoy the view from Harpeth Square.
https://www.facebook.com/franklinbakehouse/