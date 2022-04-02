25 Places to Dine Outdoors in Williamson County

By
Donna Vissman
-
Vintage Vine 100
photo by Donna Vissman

Looking for a restaurant that offers great outdoor dining? Below is a list of local restaurants with a patio area.

Do you know of a place that offers great outdoor dining? Let us know: [email protected]

JJ's Wine Bar
photo from JJ’s Wine Bar Facebook

1JJ’s Wine Bar 

206 E Main, Franklin
615-942-5033

JJ’s Wine Bar offers over 25 bottles of wine by the glass. They also have a full bar and a selection of food offerings that pair perfectly with wine.

www.facebook.com/JJsWineBar

Herban Market
photo from Herban Market Facebook

2Herban Market

3078 Maddux Way, Franklin
615- 567-6240

Just like the name implies, Herban Market began as a market to purchase olive oil and vinegars. They recently expanded to offer a full menu of healthy, organic items from breakfast to dinner.

www.facebook.com/herbanmarket1

Sopapillas
photo from Sopapillas Facebook

3Sopapilla’s

1109 Davenport Boulevard, Franklin
615-794-9989

Locally-owned, Sopapilla’s offers a take on food from New Mexico. Popular items are the Santa Fe Chicken salad, tableside guacamole, and street tacos.

www.facebook.com/SopapillasFranklin

Franklin Burger Co
photo from Franklin Burger Co Facebook

4Franklin Burger Co

1109 Davenport Boulevard, Franklin
615-794-9984

Created by the owners of Sopapillas, they offer a wide range of burgers from a classic farm burger to a brisket burger. A must try is the truffle fries.

www.facebook.com/FranklinBurgerCompany

Mellow Mushroom

5Mellow Mushroom


317 Main Street, Franklin
615-628-0181

Enjoy a slice of pizza while taking in the view of the public square in downtown Franklin.

www.facebook.com/ShroomFranklin

Ruby Sunshine

6Ruby Sunshine


231 Public Square, Franklin
615-716-3711

Located in the 231 Building in downtown Franklin, the New Orleans inspired menu offers breakfast and brunch.

www.facebook.com/RubySunshineFranklinTN

Mere Bulles
photo from Mere Bulles

7Mere Bulles

5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood
615-467-1945

Mere Bulles is locally owned and a mainstay in Brentwood. It’s the perfect place for a lunch meeting or a date night.

www.facebook.com/MereBullesRestaurant

BurgerFI
photo from BurgerFI Facebook

8BurgerFi

7010 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood
629-888-4528

BurgerFi has a selection of burgers for everyone. From the traditional beef burger to a veggie burger and the Beyond Burger.

www.facebook.com/BurgerFiBrentwood

Americana Taphouse
photo from Americana Taphouse Facebook

9Americana Taphouse

94 East Main Street, Franklin
615-790-2309

Formerly, Puckett’s Boathouse, Americana Taphouse focus is local beer and a fresh take on American classics. Don’t miss the in-house made moon pie dessert.

www.facebook.com/americanataptn

Puckett's
photo from Puckett’s Facebook

10Puckett’s

120 4th Avenue South, Franklin
615-794-5527

Puckett’s is part of the A. Marshall Hospitality group of restaurants where you can start your day with a southern breakfast and end the day with southern comfort food along with a show.

www.facebook.com/puckettsfranklin

onathan's Grille Spring Hill

11Jonathan’s Grille


7135 South Springs Drive, Franklin
615-771-0355

2056 Crossing Boulevard, Spring Hill
931-451-5600

Jonathan’s is an upscale sports bar with all the classics – pizza, burgers, and salads. There are two locations in Williamson County.

www.facebook.com/JonathansGrille

Tito's
photo from Tito’s Facebook

12Tito’s Mexican

4001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin
615-595-2500

www.facebook.com/Titos-Berry-Farms-Franklin-TN

4886 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
931-486-9994

Tito’s is a family-owned Mexican restaurant with made-fresh food. Be sure to ask for the special salsa. There are two locations in Williamson County, one in Berry Farms and Spring Hill.

Wild Ginger

13Wild Ginger


101 Market Exchange Court, Franklin
615-778-0081

Locally owned, Wild Ginger offers a taste of pan-Asian and South American food. It a local favorite for sushi and cocktails.

www.facebook.com/wildgingertn

Party Fowl

14Party Fowl


1914 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
615-314-3636

Party Fowl just expanded to Franklin. The hot chicken joint offers a brunch menu, a variety of levels of hot chicken and 20 local beers on tap.

www.facebook.com/partyfowlcoolsprings

Biscuit Love
photo from Biscuit Love Facebook

15Biscuit Love

132 3rd Avenue South, Franklin
615-905-0386

From a food truck to multiple locations, Biscuit Love has a following for its biscuits. Try the bonuts- a fried biscuit similar to a donut.

www.facebook.com/biscuitlovefranklin

Harpeth Hotel
photo from Harpeth Hotel Facebook

16McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions

130 Second Avenue, Franklin
615-206-7510

McGavock’s Coffee Bar is inside the Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin. They offer a select menu of coffee, lunch, and dinner items with a patio view.

www.facebook.com/harpethhotel

Martin's BBQ
photo from Martin’s BBQ Facebook

17Martin’s BBQ

7238 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-776-18562

www.facebook.com/martinsbbqnolensvilletn

2076 Wall Street, Spring Hill
931-486-8320

Martin’s BBQ got its beginning in Nolensville by Pat Martin. His approach to bbq is to cook the entire hog each day and when it runs out- it’s out. Everything is cooked fresh daily.

www.facebook.com/martinsbbqspringhilltn

Uncle Julio's
photo from Uncle Julio’s Facebook

18Uncle Julio’s

209 Franklin Road, Brentwood
629-888-1300

Satisfy your cravings for authentic made from scratch mexican food at the Hill Center. One must-try item is the chocolate pinata dessert.

www.facebook.com/UncleJuliosBrentwood

Del Frisco
photo from Del Frisco’s Facebook

19Del Frisco’s

 

207 Franklin Road, Brentwood
615-928-6159

Del Frisco’s offers a chef-driven menu and hand-crafted cocktails.

www.facebook.com/DFGrilleBrentwood

CoreLife Eatery
photo by Donna Vissman

20CoreLife Eatery

4018 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
615-387-9996

CoreLife Eatery offers a healthy fast-casual eating spot. From bowls loaded with veggies and your choice of protein to street tacos. They also offer wine and beer along with a selection of fresh juices.

https://www.facebook.com/CoreLifeFranklinTN

Tony's

21Tony’s Eat & Drink

1000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin
615-472-8536

A perfect place to hang out and enjoy playing Skee Ball. And don’t miss Karaoke on Thursday nights.

www.facebook.com/tonyseatanddrink

Fozzy's Bar & Grill
photo from Fozzy’s Bar & Grill

22Fozzy’s Bar & Grill 

150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill
931-674-2225

Fozzy’s opened last year in Spring Hill. You can find live music, trivia night, and a great selection of food and drink specials throughout the week.

http://www.facebook.com/fozzysspringhill 

Vintage Vine 100
photo by Donna Vissman

23Vintage Vine 100

4051 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
615-567-6200

Just recently opening at McEwen Northside, Vintage Vine 100 offers wine by the glass or flights. You can also order small bites and enjoy the patio or the rooftop view.

https://www.facebook.com/vintagevine100

Culaccino
photo from Culaccino Instagram

24Culacino Italian Restaurant 

104 E Main Street, Franklin
615-435-3539

Located at Harpeth Square, this locally owned Italian restaurant has a patio with a fire pit, a bar that opens from the inside to the out and the food will keep you coming back.

https://www.instagram.com/culaccino_tn/

Franklin Bakehouse
photo from Franklin Bakehouse Facebook

25Franklin Bakehouse 

100 E Main Street, Franklin

615-628-8493

It’s a small market and bakery filled with to-go items, as well as sandwiches and salads. You can grab a glass of wine and sit on the patio and enjoy the view from Harpeth Square.

https://www.facebook.com/franklinbakehouse/

 

