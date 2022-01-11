25 NASCAR Cup Series Races to Air on 102.5TheGAME and ESPN 94.9

Nashville, TN – Cromwell Media’s 102.5 The Game has formed an official partnership with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and the Performance Racing Network (PRN) to air at least 25 NASCAR Cup Series Races on ESPN 102.5 the Game and ESPN 94.9 in the 2022 season, solidifying 102.5 The Game as “Nashville’s Official Home of NASCAR.”

The first race will be the inaugural Busch Clash at the LA Coliseum on February 6 at 3:30 p.m. Season highlights include the Daytona 500 on February 20 and the 2nd Annual Ally 400 at the Nashville Super Speedway on June 26.

“NASCAR’s history in Nashville runs deep as evidenced by the terrific response to the sport’s return last June,” said Chris Schwartz, President of Motor Racing Network. “And all of us with the Motor Racing Network are thrilled to partner with Nashville’s Best Sports Talk – 102.5 The Game to deliver the excitement of NASCAR Racing to Middle Tennessee!”

Doug Rice, Performance Racing Network President said, “NASCAR has a long history in Nashville, and with a resurgence of live racing events in the community, PRN is thrilled to have a home on 102.5 The Game. We look forward to bringing our live race broadcasts from tracks around the country directly to the greater Nashville area.”

In addition to airing the races, ESPN 102.5 the Game’s Program Director, Chase McCabe, will continue to add coverage with his weekly show “Chasing Checkers” which features drivers and other voices of NASCAR. “I am excited to have NASCAR racing on our radio stations!” said McCabe. “As someone who has covered the sport for several years, it’s a thrill to enhance our coverage even more by airing the races.”

VP/Market Manager Dennis Gwiazdon added, “This new partnership with MRN and PRN and NASCAR is an exciting addition to our lineup of outstanding sports coverage for Nashville and Middle Tennessee that already includes the Nashville Predators, Nashville Sounds, Vanderbilt Football and Men’s Basketball and Middle Tennessee State University Football and Men’s Basketball. We’re ready to race!”

About Cromwell Media

ESPN 102.5 The Game (97.5 in Rutherford County and 106.3 in Williamson County) is locally owned and is a sister station to 102.9 The Buzz, 93.3 Classic Hits, ESPN 94.9 (95.1 in Rutherford County) and 102.1 The Ville. Cromwell Group, Inc. operates 31 radio stations: 5 in Nashville, 8 in Kentucky and 18 in Illinois. All stations can be streamed on mobile devices, through Alexa smart speakers and the iGoRadio app.