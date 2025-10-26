25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Sept. 29

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for September 29 to October 3, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$8,800,0004561 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$6,300,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537368 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$6,000,000Franklin Hill Partners Llc Pb 83 Pg 91192 Lula LnFranklin37064
$5,390,000Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 161006 Scramblers KnobFranklin37069
$4,900,000Hidden River Pb 28 Pg 1042455 Hidden River LnFranklin37069
$4,687,953Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119248 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$4,030,000Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 698704 Iron Willow PassEagleville37060
$3,922,408Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 351294 Broad Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$3,400,000Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 808446 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$2,950,000Kole Meadows Pb 57 Pg 164010 Jessica Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,950,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922026 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$2,800,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46349 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$2,762,500Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 1721002 Cadbury CtBrentwood37027
$2,625,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418500 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,550,000936 Fair StFranklin37064
$2,440,000Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 728832 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$2,300,0003925 Perkins RdThompsons Station37179
$2,220,000Daventry Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 883130 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$2,150,000Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 251889 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$2,100,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374833 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$2,070,000Hulme Pb 56 Pg 355030 Hulme LnFranklin37064
$2,032,000Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 966 Medalist CtBrentwood37027
$1,982,060Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121672 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$1,800,000Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 739522 Elmbrooke BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,750,000River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44205 Long Valley RdBrentwood37027

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here