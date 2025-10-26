25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Sept. 29

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for September 29 to October 3, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $8,800,000 4561 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $6,300,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7368 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $6,000,000 Franklin Hill Partners Llc Pb 83 Pg 9 1192 Lula Ln Franklin 37064 $5,390,000 Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 16 1006 Scramblers Knob Franklin 37069 $4,900,000 Hidden River Pb 28 Pg 104 2455 Hidden River Ln Franklin 37069 $4,687,953 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9248 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $4,030,000 Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69 8704 Iron Willow Pass Eagleville 37060 $3,922,408 Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 35 1294 Broad Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,400,000 Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80 8446 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $2,950,000 Kole Meadows Pb 57 Pg 16 4010 Jessica Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,950,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2026 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $2,800,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 349 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $2,762,500 Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172 1002 Cadbury Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,625,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8500 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,550,000 936 Fair St Franklin 37064 $2,440,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 8832 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $2,300,000 3925 Perkins Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,220,000 Daventry Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 88 3130 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $2,150,000 Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 25 1889 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4833 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $2,070,000 Hulme Pb 56 Pg 35 5030 Hulme Ln Franklin 37064 $2,032,000 Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96 6 Medalist Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,982,060 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1672 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000 Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 73 9522 Elmbrooke Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,750,000 River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44 205 Long Valley Rd Brentwood 37027

