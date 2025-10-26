25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Sept. 29

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for September 29 to October 3, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,800,000
|4561 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$6,300,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7368 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$6,000,000
|Franklin Hill Partners Llc Pb 83 Pg 9
|1192 Lula Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,390,000
|Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 16
|1006 Scramblers Knob
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,900,000
|Hidden River Pb 28 Pg 104
|2455 Hidden River Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,687,953
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9248 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,030,000
|Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69
|8704 Iron Willow Pass
|Eagleville
|37060
|$3,922,408
|Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 35
|1294 Broad Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,400,000
|Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80
|8446 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,950,000
|Kole Meadows Pb 57 Pg 16
|4010 Jessica Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,950,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2026 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,800,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|349 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,762,500
|Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172
|1002 Cadbury Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,625,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8500 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,550,000
|936 Fair St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,440,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|8832 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,300,000
|3925 Perkins Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,220,000
|Daventry Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 88
|3130 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,150,000
|Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 25
|1889 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4833 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,070,000
|Hulme Pb 56 Pg 35
|5030 Hulme Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,032,000
|Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96
|6 Medalist Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,982,060
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1672 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000
|Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 73
|9522 Elmbrooke Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,750,000
|River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44
|205 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
