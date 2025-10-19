25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Sept. 22

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for September 22-26, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $8,521,458 Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22 9330 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $7,675,000 Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 149 2205 Owl Meadows Ct Franklin 37067 $6,200,000 Troubadour Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 118 8500 Walking Horse Trl College Grove 37046 $6,200,000 Cool Springs East Sec 10 660 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin 37064 $6,160,000 8318 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $5,741,310 Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10 2838 Duplex Rd Spring Hill 37174 $5,575,000 Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145 1401 Montmorenci Pass Brentwood 37027 $4,000,000 Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80 8450 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $3,450,000 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63 8227 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $3,154,042 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8123 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $2,950,000 7480 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $2,664,391 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 3030 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $2,401,300 9778 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 1554 White Barn Way Brentwood 37027 $2,355,000 Heron Hill Est Pb 36 Pg 3 5106 Heron Hill Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,352,530 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5019 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,060,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 184 1004 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27 305 Appomattox Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,990,000 Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112 533 Ardmore Place Franklin 37064 $1,980,000 5700 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,704,065 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3392 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,671,000 Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130 822 Singleton Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,612,610 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7948 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,600,000 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7018 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,495,000 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7047 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221

