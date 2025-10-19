25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Sept. 22

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale with added sign

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for September 22-26, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$8,521,458Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 229330 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$7,675,000Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 1492205 Owl Meadows CtFranklin37067
$6,200,000Troubadour Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 1188500 Walking Horse TrlCollege Grove37046
$6,200,000Cool Springs East Sec 10660 Bakers Bridge AveFranklin37064
$6,160,0008318 Moores LnBrentwood37027
$5,741,310Duplex Pb 77 Pg 102838 Duplex RdSpring Hill37174
$5,575,000Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 1451401 Montmorenci PassBrentwood37027
$4,000,000Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 808450 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$3,450,000Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 638227 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$3,154,042Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828123 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$2,950,0007480 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$2,664,391Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 923030 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$2,401,3009778 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$2,400,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 821554 White Barn WayBrentwood37027
$2,355,000Heron Hill Est Pb 36 Pg 35106 Heron Hill LnThompsons Station37179
$2,352,530Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395019 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,060,000Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 1841004 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$2,000,000River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27305 Appomattox DrBrentwood37027
$1,990,000Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112533 Ardmore PlaceFranklin37064
$1,980,0005700 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$1,704,065Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973392 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,671,000Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130822 Singleton LnBrentwood37027
$1,612,610Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067948 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,600,000Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397018 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,495,000Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27047 Kinderhook RdNashville37221

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here