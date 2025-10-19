25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Sept. 22

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for September 22-26, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,521,458
|Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22
|9330 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,675,000
|Little Creek Farms Pb 85 Pg 149
|2205 Owl Meadows Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$6,200,000
|Troubadour Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 118
|8500 Walking Horse Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$6,200,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 10
|660 Bakers Bridge Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,160,000
|8318 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,741,310
|Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10
|2838 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$5,575,000
|Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145
|1401 Montmorenci Pass
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,000,000
|Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80
|8450 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,450,000
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63
|8227 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,154,042
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8123 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,950,000
|7480 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,664,391
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|3030 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,401,300
|9778 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|1554 White Barn Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,355,000
|Heron Hill Est Pb 36 Pg 3
|5106 Heron Hill Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,352,530
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5019 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,060,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 184
|1004 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27
|305 Appomattox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,990,000
|Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112
|533 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,980,000
|5700 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,704,065
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3392 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,671,000
|Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130
|822 Singleton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,612,610
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7948 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,600,000
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7018 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,495,000
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7047 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
