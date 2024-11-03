25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 7

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 7-11, 2024.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$8,250,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547537 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$5,441,000Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b Pb 51 Pg 41636 Whispering Hills DrFranklin37069
$4,750,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98600 Prince Valiant CtFranklin37067
$4,300,0006507 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$4,150,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98601 Prince Valiant CtFranklin37067
$3,600,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 1101419 Amesbury LnFranklin37067
$3,300,000Fitzmaurice Julie Trustee5477 Leipers Creek RdFranklin37067
$2,950,0009796 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$2,795,000Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 61301 State BlvdFranklin37064
$2,550,000Legends Ridge Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 43812 Legends Glen CtFranklin37069
$2,350,000Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 469496 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$2,301,600Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 1122018 Via Francesco CtSpring Hill37174
$2,300,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 557294 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$2,200,000Montpier Farms Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 60105 Fox Hill CtFranklin37069
$2,075,000Poteat A E Heirs Pb 57 Pg 144308 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$2,050,000Rosemont Pb 34 Pg 1524233 Carrolton DrFranklin37064
$1,925,000Brentmeade Est Sec 7 Pb 13 Pg 719106 Heritage DrBrentwood37027
$1,800,000Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 849501 Wexcroft DrBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 102156 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$1,695,000Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 1459467 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$1,615,000Windstone Ph 1 Pb 53 Pg 361004 Falling Leaf CirBrentwood37027
$1,590,840Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973367 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,539,000Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 1201096 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$1,470,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 76908 Sunwater CvFranklin37064
$1,262,000Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130808 Breckston LnNashville37221

