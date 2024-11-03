25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 7

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 7-11, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $8,250,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7537 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $5,441,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b Pb 51 Pg 4 1636 Whispering Hills Dr Franklin 37069 $4,750,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 600 Prince Valiant Ct Franklin 37067 $4,300,000 6507 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $4,150,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 601 Prince Valiant Ct Franklin 37067 $3,600,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110 1419 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37067 $3,300,000 Fitzmaurice Julie Trustee 5477 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37067 $2,950,000 9796 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,795,000 Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6 1301 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,550,000 Legends Ridge Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 43 812 Legends Glen Ct Franklin 37069 $2,350,000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46 9496 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,301,600 Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 112 2018 Via Francesco Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,300,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55 7294 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $2,200,000 Montpier Farms Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 60 105 Fox Hill Ct Franklin 37069 $2,075,000 Poteat A E Heirs Pb 57 Pg 14 4308 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $2,050,000 Rosemont Pb 34 Pg 152 4233 Carrolton Dr Franklin 37064 $1,925,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 7 Pb 13 Pg 71 9106 Heritage Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000 Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 84 9501 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10 2156 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $1,695,000 Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145 9467 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,615,000 Windstone Ph 1 Pb 53 Pg 36 1004 Falling Leaf Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,590,840 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3367 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,539,000 Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120 1096 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $1,470,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 76 908 Sunwater Cv Franklin 37064 $1,262,000 Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130 808 Breckston Ln Nashville 37221

