25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 7

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 7-11, 2024.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,250,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7537 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,441,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b Pb 51 Pg 4
|1636 Whispering Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,750,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|600 Prince Valiant Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,300,000
|6507 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,150,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|601 Prince Valiant Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,600,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110
|1419 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,300,000
|Fitzmaurice Julie Trustee
|5477 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,950,000
|9796 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,795,000
|Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6
|1301 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,550,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 43
|812 Legends Glen Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,350,000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46
|9496 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,301,600
|Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 112
|2018 Via Francesco Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,300,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55
|7294 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,200,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 60
|105 Fox Hill Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,075,000
|Poteat A E Heirs Pb 57 Pg 14
|4308 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,050,000
|Rosemont Pb 34 Pg 152
|4233 Carrolton Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,925,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 7 Pb 13 Pg 71
|9106 Heritage Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000
|Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 84
|9501 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10
|2156 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,695,000
|Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145
|9467 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,615,000
|Windstone Ph 1 Pb 53 Pg 36
|1004 Falling Leaf Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,590,840
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3367 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,539,000
|Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120
|1096 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,470,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 76
|908 Sunwater Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,262,000
|Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130
|808 Breckston Ln
|Nashville
|37221
