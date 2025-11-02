25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 6

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for October 6-10, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $10,400,000 Maryland Farms Pb 28 Pg 50 214 Ward Cir Brentwood 37027 $6,200,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55 7555 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $5,027,900 Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 24 7007 Belcastle Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $4,350,000 Grove Sec 4 Ph2 Pb 58 Pg 6 6045 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $4,018,750 1624 West Main Pb 80 Pg 14 1624 W Main St Franklin 37064 $3,650,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110 1420 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37069 $3,360,000 3285 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $2,795,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8513 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37064 $2,499,900 Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62 641 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $2,375,000 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5014 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $2,300,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 30 1426 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37064 $2,299,950 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7112 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Beechwood Plantation Pb 46 Pg 1 3522 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Clifton 4730 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,915,485 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2062 Riley Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,886,874 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4709 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,850,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7332 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,765,500 7331 Hunting Camp Rd Fairview 37062 $1,600,000 Tirey Margie Pb 57 Pg 36 906 Evans St Franklin 37064 $1,550,000 Dickie Dana Pb 70 Pg 101 7361 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $1,530,000 Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 28 5 Ironwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,485,000 7700 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,485,000 Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42 52 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221 $1,450,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 1116 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,425,000 Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92 635 Band Dr Franklin 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email