25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 6

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for October 6-10, 2025.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$10,400,000
|Maryland Farms Pb 28 Pg 50
|214 Ward Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,200,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55
|7555 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,027,900
|Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 24
|7007 Belcastle Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,350,000
|Grove Sec 4 Ph2 Pb 58 Pg 6
|6045 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,018,750
|1624 West Main Pb 80 Pg 14
|1624 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,650,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110
|1420 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,360,000
|3285 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,795,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8513 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37064
|$2,499,900
|Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62
|641 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,375,000
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5014 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 30
|1426 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,299,950
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7112 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Beechwood Plantation Pb 46 Pg 1
|3522 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Clifton
|4730 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,915,485
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2062 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,886,874
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4709 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,850,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7332 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,765,500
|7331 Hunting Camp Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,600,000
|Tirey Margie Pb 57 Pg 36
|906 Evans St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000
|Dickie Dana Pb 70 Pg 101
|7361 Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,530,000
|Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 28
|5 Ironwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,485,000
|7700 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,485,000
|Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42
|52 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,450,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|1116 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,425,000
|Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92
|635 Band Dr
|Franklin
|37064
