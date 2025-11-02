25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 6

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for October 6-10, 2025.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$10,400,000Maryland Farms Pb 28 Pg 50214 Ward CirBrentwood37027
$6,200,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 557555 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$5,027,900Belcastle Pb 80 Pg 247007 Belcastle Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$4,350,000Grove Sec 4 Ph2 Pb 58 Pg 66045 Native Pony TrlCollege Grove37046
$4,018,7501624 West Main Pb 80 Pg 141624 W Main StFranklin37064
$3,650,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 1101420 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$3,360,0003285 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$2,795,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418513 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37064
$2,499,900Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62641 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$2,375,000Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415014 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$2,300,000Laurelbrooke Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 301426 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37064
$2,299,950Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497112 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$2,200,000Beechwood Plantation Pb 46 Pg 13522 Bailey RdFranklin37064
$2,100,000Clifton4730 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$1,915,485Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662062 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$1,886,874Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374709 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,850,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537332 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,765,5007331 Hunting Camp RdFairview37062
$1,600,000Tirey Margie Pb 57 Pg 36906 Evans StFranklin37064
$1,550,000Dickie Dana Pb 70 Pg 1017361 Liberty RdFairview37062
$1,530,000Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 285 Ironwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,485,0007700 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,485,000Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 4252 Glenrock DrNashville37221
$1,450,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 701116 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$1,425,000Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92635 Band DrFranklin37064

