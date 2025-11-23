25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 27

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for October 27-31, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $13,750,000 Troubadour Sec7 Pb 73 Pg 138 8001 Backwoods Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $10,445,000 Aspen Grove Sec Q Pb 85 Pg 83 1009 Windcross Ct Franklin 37067 $7,002,371 Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 66 1 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,500,000 6662 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $5,450,000 Burkitt Commons 2 Pb 74 Pg 90 4000 Addy Way Nolensville 37135 $5,093,200 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 1427 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $5,060,000 Arndt Pb 65 Pg 60 9600 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $5,000,000 1748 Lewisburg Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $4,600,000 Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 137 8208 Jolene Dr College Grove 37046 $4,218,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 700 Pendragon Ct Franklin 37067 $4,215,950 Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145 209 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $3,800,000 Perry William C Pb 69 Pg 16 213 9th Ave S Franklin 37064 $3,510,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8524 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $3,200,000 Valley View Pb 64 Pg 133 509 Doubleday Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,850,000 Westhaven Sec 27 Pb 59 Pg 117 1536 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,718,460 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6079 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,680,000 Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 68 1413 Newhaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,628,549 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 1753 White Hart Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,372,500 Legends Ridge Sec 7b Pb 30 Pg 128 409 Lake Valley Dr Franklin 37069 $2,335,000 Shelton James W Pb 43 Pg 81 6238 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $2,231,483 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 9908 Elland Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,153,540 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5716 Nola Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,150,000 1746 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $2,099,900 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5801 Brees Pvt Place Arrington 37014 $2,050,000 1732 Lewisburg Pk Thompsons Station 37179

