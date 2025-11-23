25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 27

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for October 27-31, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$13,750,000
|Troubadour Sec7 Pb 73 Pg 138
|8001 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$10,445,000
|Aspen Grove Sec Q Pb 85 Pg 83
|1009 Windcross Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$7,002,371
|Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 66
|1 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,500,000
|6662 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,450,000
|Burkitt Commons 2 Pb 74 Pg 90
|4000 Addy Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,093,200
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|1427 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,060,000
|Arndt Pb 65 Pg 60
|9600 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,000,000
|1748 Lewisburg Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,600,000
|Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 137
|8208 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,218,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|700 Pendragon Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,215,950
|Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145
|209 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,800,000
|Perry William C Pb 69 Pg 16
|213 9th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,510,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8524 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,200,000
|Valley View Pb 64 Pg 133
|509 Doubleday Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,850,000
|Westhaven Sec 27 Pb 59 Pg 117
|1536 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,718,460
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6079 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,680,000
|Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 68
|1413 Newhaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,628,549
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|1753 White Hart Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,372,500
|Legends Ridge Sec 7b Pb 30 Pg 128
|409 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,335,000
|Shelton James W Pb 43 Pg 81
|6238 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,231,483
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|9908 Elland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,153,540
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5716 Nola Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,150,000
|1746 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,099,900
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5801 Brees Pvt Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,050,000
|1732 Lewisburg Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
