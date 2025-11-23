25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 27

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for October 27-31, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$13,750,000Troubadour Sec7 Pb 73 Pg 1388001 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$10,445,000Aspen Grove Sec Q Pb 85 Pg 831009 Windcross CtFranklin37067
$7,002,371Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 661 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$5,500,0006662 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$5,450,000Burkitt Commons 2 Pb 74 Pg 904000 Addy WayNolensville37135
$5,093,200Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 541427 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$5,060,000Arndt Pb 65 Pg 609600 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$5,000,0001748 Lewisburg PkThompsons Station37179
$4,600,000Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 1378208 Jolene DrCollege Grove37046
$4,218,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98700 Pendragon CtFranklin37067
$4,215,950Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145209 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$3,800,000Perry William C Pb 69 Pg 16213 9th Ave SFranklin37064
$3,510,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418524 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$3,200,000Valley View Pb 64 Pg 133509 Doubleday LnBrentwood37027
$2,850,000Westhaven Sec 27 Pb 59 Pg 1171536 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$2,718,460Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396079 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,680,000Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 681413 Newhaven DrBrentwood37027
$2,628,549Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 431753 White Hart LnBrentwood37027
$2,372,500Legends Ridge Sec 7b Pb 30 Pg 128409 Lake Valley DrFranklin37069
$2,335,000Shelton James W Pb 43 Pg 816238 Arno RdFranklin37064
$2,231,483Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 439908 Elland RdBrentwood37027
$2,153,540Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505716 Nola Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,150,0001746 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$2,099,900Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505801 Brees Pvt PlaceArrington37014
$2,050,0001732 Lewisburg PkThompsons Station37179

