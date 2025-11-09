25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 13

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for October 13-17, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$30,000,000Aspen Grove Sec T-5 Pb 49 Pg 123457 Duke DrFranklin37067
$7,250,516Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43305 Hayeswood DrBrentwood37027
$4,850,250Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 191416 Brenthaven DrBrentwood37027
$3,650,000Beech Tree Pb 20 Pg 811219 Beech HillBrentwood37027
$3,506,000Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658066 Whitcroft DrFranklin37064
$3,419,000Annandale Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 1429256 Wardley Park LnBrentwood37027
$3,203,959Brentwood Hills Sec 21310 Robert E Lee LnBrentwood37027
$3,075,000Carondelet Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 239017 Carondelet PlBrentwood37027
$2,800,000Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 1508135 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,630,000Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 638259 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,434,986Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395031 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,400,000Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 219102 Raindrop CirBrentwood37027
$2,219,500Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537300 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$2,175,000White Deer Pb 62 Pg 187011 Lindley Hill Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$2,162,000Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 339272 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$2,135,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96609 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$1,950,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921037 William StFranklin37064
$1,925,000Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098681 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,900,000Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1101402 Newhaven DrBrentwood37027
$1,874,500Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 89503 Elgin WayBrentwood37027
$1,850,000Bizzell Billy G Pb 39 Pg 887010 Krusell-dunn Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$1,846,163Mccann John Etux Hazel Pb 59 Pg 906220 Murray LnBrentwood37027
$1,755,000Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 849504 Wexcroft DrBrentwood37027
$1,670,500Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 1261608 Knox DrBrentwood37027
$1,655,000Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 1115008 Bentgrass CtFranklin37069

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here