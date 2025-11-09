25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for October 13-17, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $30,000,000 Aspen Grove Sec T-5 Pb 49 Pg 123 457 Duke Dr Franklin 37067 $7,250,516 Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43 305 Hayeswood Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,850,250 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 1416 Brenthaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,650,000 Beech Tree Pb 20 Pg 81 1219 Beech Hill Brentwood 37027 $3,506,000 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8066 Whitcroft Dr Franklin 37064 $3,419,000 Annandale Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 142 9256 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,203,959 Brentwood Hills Sec 2 1310 Robert E Lee Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,075,000 Carondelet Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 23 9017 Carondelet Pl Brentwood 37027 $2,800,000 Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150 8135 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,630,000 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63 8259 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,434,986 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5031 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 21 9102 Raindrop Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,219,500 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7300 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $2,175,000 White Deer Pb 62 Pg 18 7011 Lindley Hill Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $2,162,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 33 9272 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,135,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 609 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $1,950,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1037 William St Franklin 37064 $1,925,000 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8681 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,900,000 Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110 1402 Newhaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,874,500 Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 8 9503 Elgin Way Brentwood 37027 $1,850,000 Bizzell Billy G Pb 39 Pg 88 7010 Krusell-dunn Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $1,846,163 Mccann John Etux Hazel Pb 59 Pg 90 6220 Murray Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,755,000 Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 84 9504 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,670,500 Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 126 1608 Knox Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,655,000 Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 111 5008 Bentgrass Ct Franklin 37069

