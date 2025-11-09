25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Oct. 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for October 13-17, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$30,000,000
|Aspen Grove Sec T-5 Pb 49 Pg 123
|457 Duke Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$7,250,516
|Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43
|305 Hayeswood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,850,250
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|1416 Brenthaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,650,000
|Beech Tree Pb 20 Pg 81
|1219 Beech Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,506,000
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8066 Whitcroft Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,419,000
|Annandale Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 142
|9256 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,203,959
|Brentwood Hills Sec 2
|1310 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,075,000
|Carondelet Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 23
|9017 Carondelet Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,800,000
|Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150
|8135 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,630,000
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63
|8259 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,434,986
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5031 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 21
|9102 Raindrop Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,219,500
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7300 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,175,000
|White Deer Pb 62 Pg 18
|7011 Lindley Hill Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,162,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 33
|9272 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,135,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|609 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1037 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,925,000
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8681 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,900,000
|Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110
|1402 Newhaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,874,500
|Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 8
|9503 Elgin Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,850,000
|Bizzell Billy G Pb 39 Pg 88
|7010 Krusell-dunn Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,846,163
|Mccann John Etux Hazel Pb 59 Pg 90
|6220 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,755,000
|Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 84
|9504 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,670,500
|Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 126
|1608 Knox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,655,000
|Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 111
|5008 Bentgrass Ct
|Franklin
|37069
