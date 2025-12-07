25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 10

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for November 10-14, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,550,000
|Deerwood Pb 7 Pg 15
|313 Deerwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,000,000
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1712 Southwick Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,550,000
|Medical Campus @ Campbell Sta Pb 64 Pg 31
|4009 O'hallorn Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,400,000
|Windstone Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 84
|855 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,067,014
|Cool Springs West Sec 4 Pb 62 Pg 52
|210 Gothic Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,000,000
|Dbi Boyd Mill Pike Llc Pb 79 Pg 45
|3208 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,390,000
|3395 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,755,000
|Tractor Supply Co Pb 47 Pg 40
|2310 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,750,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|1556 White Barn Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,749,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 4 Pb 55 Pg 142
|9603 Romano Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,000
|Dekemont Downs
|520 Dekemont Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,490,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 7-b Pb 30 Pg 128
|405 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,400,000
|Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24
|9013 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,299,000
|Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138
|1231 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,268,536
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3006 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,111,491
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5724 Nola Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,100,000
|Covey Rise Properties Llc
|5956 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,945,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18
|128 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,780,000
|Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,700,000
|1430 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Between The Harpeths Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 41
|124 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,700,000
|Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property Pb 81 Pg 125
|Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,677,773
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8069 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,520,000
|Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,515,000
|White Tyler Pb 86 Pg 68
|6938 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
