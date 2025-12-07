25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 10

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for November 10-14, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,550,000 Deerwood Pb 7 Pg 15 313 Deerwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $5,000,000 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1712 Southwick Dr Franklin 37064 $4,550,000 Medical Campus @ Campbell Sta Pb 64 Pg 31 4009 O'hallorn Dr Spring Hill 37174 $4,400,000 Windstone Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 84 855 Windstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $4,067,014 Cool Springs West Sec 4 Pb 62 Pg 52 210 Gothic Ct Franklin 37064 $4,000,000 Dbi Boyd Mill Pike Llc Pb 79 Pg 45 3208 Boyd Mill Pk Franklin 37064 $3,390,000 3395 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $2,755,000 Tractor Supply Co Pb 47 Pg 40 2310 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $2,750,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 1556 White Barn Way Brentwood 37027 $2,749,000 Tuscany Hills Sec 4 Pb 55 Pg 142 9603 Romano Way Brentwood 37027 $2,600,000 Dekemont Downs 520 Dekemont Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,490,000 Legends Ridge Sec 7-b Pb 30 Pg 128 405 Lake Valley Dr Franklin 37069 $2,400,000 Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24 9013 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $2,299,000 Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138 1231 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,268,536 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3006 William St Franklin 37064 $2,111,491 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5724 Nola Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,100,000 Covey Rise Properties Llc 5956 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,945,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18 128 Barlow Dr Franklin 37064 $1,780,000 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $1,700,000 1430 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Between The Harpeths Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 41 124 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $1,700,000 Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property Pb 81 Pg 125 Trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $1,677,773 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8069 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,520,000 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $1,515,000 White Tyler Pb 86 Pg 68 6938 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046

