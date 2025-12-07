25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 10

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for November 10-14, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,550,000Deerwood Pb 7 Pg 15313 Deerwood LnBrentwood37027
$5,000,000Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531712 Southwick DrFranklin37064
$4,550,000Medical Campus @ Campbell Sta Pb 64 Pg 314009 O'hallorn DrSpring Hill37174
$4,400,000Windstone Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 84855 Windstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$4,067,014Cool Springs West Sec 4 Pb 62 Pg 52210 Gothic CtFranklin37064
$4,000,000Dbi Boyd Mill Pike Llc Pb 79 Pg 453208 Boyd Mill PkFranklin37064
$3,390,0003395 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$2,755,000Tractor Supply Co Pb 47 Pg 402310 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$2,750,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 821556 White Barn WayBrentwood37027
$2,749,000Tuscany Hills Sec 4 Pb 55 Pg 1429603 Romano WayBrentwood37027
$2,600,000Dekemont Downs520 Dekemont LnBrentwood37027
$2,490,000Legends Ridge Sec 7-b Pb 30 Pg 128405 Lake Valley DrFranklin37069
$2,400,000Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 249013 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$2,299,000Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 1381231 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$2,268,536Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393006 William StFranklin37064
$2,111,491Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505724 Nola Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,100,000Covey Rise Properties Llc5956 N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,945,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18128 Barlow DrFranklin37064
$1,780,000Wilson PkFranklin37067
$1,700,0001430 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,700,000Between The Harpeths Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 41124 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$1,700,000Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property Pb 81 Pg 125Trinity RdFranklin37064
$1,677,773Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068069 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,520,000Wilson PkFranklin37067
$1,515,000White Tyler Pb 86 Pg 686938 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046

