25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Jan. 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 13-17, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,800,000 Westgate Commons Pb 51 Pg 8 1641 Westgate Cir Brentwood 37027 $3,990,000 Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34 7208 Fairlawn Dr Fairview 37062 $3,950,000 5929 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $3,360,000 Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34 7262 Fairlawn Dr Fairview 37062 $2,530,000 Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145 161 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 Woodlands Pb 26 Pg 17 386 Southwinds Dr Franklin 37067 $2,332,592 Cool Springs West Sec 5 Pb 26 Pg 111 440 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin 37067 $1,985,000 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,975,000 Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126 1979 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,943,080 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3121 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,765,000 Evans Estates Pb 50 Pg 104 911 Evans St Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 28 1522 Lurah Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2 Pb 27 Pg 17 1098 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,695,400 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 8004 Cane Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,575,000 Clouseton Corner Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 25 3133 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $1,520,000 Cool Springs East Sec 22 Pb 29 Pg 21 509 Brennan Ln Franklin 37067 $1,481,716 Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122 4634 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,434,750 3927 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $1,370,000 Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 29 8302 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3544 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,312,415 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5804 Bridget Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $1,300,000 Stream Valley Section 02 Pb 50 Pg 79 146 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,275,000 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138 506 Simonton St Nashville 37221 $1,267,000 Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112 529 Ardmore Place Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10 9067 Clovercroft Prsv Dr Franklin 37067

