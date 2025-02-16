25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Jan. 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 13-17, 2025.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,800,000Westgate Commons Pb 51 Pg 81641 Westgate CirBrentwood37027
$3,990,000Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 347208 Fairlawn DrFairview37062
$3,950,0005929 N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$3,360,000Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 347262 Fairlawn DrFairview37062
$2,530,000Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145161 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,500,000Woodlands Pb 26 Pg 17386 Southwinds DrFranklin37067
$2,332,592Cool Springs West Sec 5 Pb 26 Pg 111440 Cool Springs BlvdFranklin37067
$1,985,000Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$1,975,000Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 1261979 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,943,080Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053121 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,765,000Evans Estates Pb 50 Pg 104911 Evans StFranklin37064
$1,750,000Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 281522 Lurah Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,750,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2 Pb 27 Pg 171098 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$1,695,400Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 28004 Cane Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,575,000Clouseton Corner Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 253133 Southall RdFranklin37064
$1,520,000Cool Springs East Sec 22 Pb 29 Pg 21509 Brennan LnFranklin37067
$1,481,716Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 1224634 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$1,434,7503927 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$1,370,000Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 298302 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$1,350,000Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133544 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,312,415High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525804 Bridget Pvt CtArrington37014
$1,300,000Stream Valley Section 02 Pb 50 Pg 79146 Stream Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$1,275,000Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138506 Simonton StNashville37221
$1,267,000Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112529 Ardmore PlaceFranklin37064
$1,250,000Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 109067 Clovercroft Prsv DrFranklin37067

