25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Jan. 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 13-17, 2025.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,800,000
|Westgate Commons Pb 51 Pg 8
|1641 Westgate Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,990,000
|Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34
|7208 Fairlawn Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,950,000
|5929 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,360,000
|Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34
|7262 Fairlawn Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,530,000
|Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145
|161 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|Woodlands Pb 26 Pg 17
|386 Southwinds Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,332,592
|Cool Springs West Sec 5 Pb 26 Pg 111
|440 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,985,000
|Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,975,000
|Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126
|1979 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,943,080
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3121 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,765,000
|Evans Estates Pb 50 Pg 104
|911 Evans St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 28
|1522 Lurah Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2 Pb 27 Pg 17
|1098 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,695,400
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|8004 Cane Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,575,000
|Clouseton Corner Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 25
|3133 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,520,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 22 Pb 29 Pg 21
|509 Brennan Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,481,716
|Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122
|4634 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,434,750
|3927 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,370,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 29
|8302 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3544 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,312,415
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5804 Bridget Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,300,000
|Stream Valley Section 02 Pb 50 Pg 79
|146 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138
|506 Simonton St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,267,000
|Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112
|529 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10
|9067 Clovercroft Prsv Dr
|Franklin
|37067
