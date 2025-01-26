25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Dec 23

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 23-27, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $18,500,000 Cool Springs Village Pb 45 Pg 135 7102 Bakers Bridge Ave Brentwood 37027 $4,200,000 Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37 9552 Loyala Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,600,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8601 Shortleaf Ct College Grove 37046 $3,600,000 Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37 9554 Loyala Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,796,075 Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65 2097 Bloomsbury Ln Franklin 37067 $2,745,000 Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 7 6908 Farm Path Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $2,500,000 3291 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $2,450,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1645 Honeyman Pt Brentwood 37027 $2,360,000 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $2,140,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8431 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,951,041 Dickerson Steve & Deborah Pb 64 Pg 79 6547 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $1,793,636 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1054 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000 Patton Station Bus Park Pb 25 Pg 21 1885 Gen Geo Patton Dr Franklin 37067 $1,525,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154 543 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,515,000 Benington 2 Sec2a Pb 65 Pg 132 217 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,499,999 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4561 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,496,662 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1043 William St Franklin 37064 $1,474,900 Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54 1046 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $1,465,000 Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57 9444 Ashford Place Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000 Broken Ridge Hollow Pb 38 Pg 115 5501 Broken Rdg Hollow Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,432,360 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3127 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,375,000 Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95 1214 Porter St Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Owendale Pb 46 Pg 70 6921 Owendale Ln College Grove 37046 $1,300,000 Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113 274 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,220,000 River Landing Sec 10 Pb 34 Pg 47 284 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069

