25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Dec 23

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 23-27, 2024.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$18,500,000
|Cool Springs Village Pb 45 Pg 135
|7102 Bakers Bridge Ave
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,200,000
|Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37
|9552 Loyala Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,600,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8601 Shortleaf Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,600,000
|Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37
|9554 Loyala Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,796,075
|Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65
|2097 Bloomsbury Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,745,000
|Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 7
|6908 Farm Path Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,500,000
|3291 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,450,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1645 Honeyman Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,360,000
|Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,140,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8431 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,951,041
|Dickerson Steve & Deborah Pb 64 Pg 79
|6547 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,793,636
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1054 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Patton Station Bus Park Pb 25 Pg 21
|1885 Gen Geo Patton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,525,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154
|543 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,515,000
|Benington 2 Sec2a Pb 65 Pg 132
|217 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,499,999
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4561 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,496,662
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1043 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,474,900
|Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54
|1046 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,465,000
|Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57
|9444 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000
|Broken Ridge Hollow Pb 38 Pg 115
|5501 Broken Rdg Hollow Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,432,360
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3127 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000
|Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95
|1214 Porter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Owendale Pb 46 Pg 70
|6921 Owendale Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,300,000
|Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113
|274 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,220,000
|River Landing Sec 10 Pb 34 Pg 47
|284 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
