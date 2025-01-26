25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Dec 23

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for December 23-27, 2024.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$18,500,000Cool Springs Village Pb 45 Pg 1357102 Bakers Bridge AveBrentwood37027
$4,200,000Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 379552 Loyala DrBrentwood37027
$3,600,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478601 Shortleaf CtCollege Grove37046
$3,600,000Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 379554 Loyala DrBrentwood37027
$2,796,075Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 652097 Bloomsbury LnFranklin37067
$2,745,000Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 76908 Farm Path Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$2,500,0003291 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$2,450,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121645 Honeyman PtBrentwood37027
$2,360,000Horton HwyArrington37014
$2,140,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478431 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,951,041Dickerson Steve & Deborah Pb 64 Pg 796547 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$1,793,636Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731054 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Patton Station Bus Park Pb 25 Pg 211885 Gen Geo Patton DrFranklin37067
$1,525,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154543 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood37027
$1,515,000Benington 2 Sec2a Pb 65 Pg 132217 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$1,499,999Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954561 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,496,662Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921043 William StFranklin37064
$1,474,900Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 541046 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$1,465,000Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 579444 Ashford PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,450,000Broken Ridge Hollow Pb 38 Pg 1155501 Broken Rdg Hollow LnThompsons Station37179
$1,432,360Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053127 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,375,000Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 951214 Porter StFranklin37064
$1,350,000Owendale Pb 46 Pg 706921 Owendale LnCollege Grove37046
$1,300,000Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113274 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,220,000River Landing Sec 10 Pb 34 Pg 47284 Gillette DrFranklin37069

