25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 17

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for November 17-21, 2025.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$50,000
|7253 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$99,000
|Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$100,000
|8737 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$131,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|225 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$137,000
|Lampley Earl D Prop
|Aden Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$150,000
|8429 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$200,000
|2411 Snowbird Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000
|5530 Boy Scout Rd
|County
|$300,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|2036 Hector Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$302,640
|Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 30
|8088 Canonbury Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$350,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4
|902 Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$355,000
|Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C021
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #e-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$379,970
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7171 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$380,000
|Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block C
|204 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 93
|2695 Sutherland Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$414,990
|1089 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2428 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$425,190
|1097 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$430,000
|Williamsport Estates Pb 55 Pg 17
|7305 Williamsport Pvt Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$430,000
|Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57
|311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 120b
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,715
|1087 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$452,100
|6413 Trails End Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$455,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 135
|1060 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$460,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7036 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
