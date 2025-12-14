25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 17

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for November 17-21, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $50,000 7253 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $99,000 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $100,000 8737 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $131,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 225 Tahoe Alley Spring Hill 37174 $137,000 Lampley Earl D Prop Aden Rd Fairview 37062 $150,000 8429 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $200,000 2411 Snowbird Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $275,000 5530 Boy Scout Rd County $300,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 2036 Hector Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $302,640 Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 30 8088 Canonbury Dr Nolensville 37135 $350,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4 902 Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $355,000 Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C021 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #e-3 Franklin 37064 $379,970 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7171 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $380,000 Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block C 204 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $400,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 93 2695 Sutherland Dr Thompson Station 37179 $414,990 1089 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $425,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2428 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $425,190 1097 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $430,000 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $430,000 Williamsport Estates Pb 55 Pg 17 7305 Williamsport Pvt Ct Fairview 37062 $430,000 Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57 311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 120b Franklin 37064 $450,715 1087 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $452,100 6413 Trails End Rd College Grove 37046 $455,000 Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 135 1060 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 $460,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7036 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064

