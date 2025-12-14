25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 17

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for November 17-21, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$50,0007253 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$99,000Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$100,0008737 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$131,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29225 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$137,000Lampley Earl D PropAden RdFairview37062
$150,0008429 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$200,0002411 Snowbird Hollow RdFranklin37064
$275,0005530 Boy Scout RdCounty
$300,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 782036 Hector DrThompsons Station37179
$302,640Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 308088 Canonbury DrNolensville37135
$350,000Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4902 Victoria DrFranklin37064
$355,000Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C0211011 Murfreesboro Rd #e-3Franklin37064
$379,970Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557171 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$380,000Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block C204 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$400,000Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 932695 Sutherland DrThompson Station37179
$414,9901089 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$425,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072428 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$425,1901097 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$430,000Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$430,000Williamsport Estates Pb 55 Pg 177305 Williamsport Pvt CtFairview37062
$430,000Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 120bFranklin37064
$450,7151087 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$452,1006413 Trails End RdCollege Grove37046
$455,000Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 1351060 Brayden DrFairview37062
$460,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137036 Gracious DrFranklin37064

