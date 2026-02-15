Home Real Estate Property Transfers 25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Jan. 19

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for January 19-23, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$75,000Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477331 Audubon CvFairview37062
$200,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C045601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-1Franklin37064
$250,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C106601 Boyd Mill Ave #q-4Franklin37064
$250,0002694 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$325,000Grimes2704 Pantall RdThompsons Station37179
$330,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1082000 Shadow Green Dr 302Franklin37064
$349,999Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557133 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$370,000Del Rio Commons Pb 39 Pg 601141 Magnolia DrFranklin37064
$380,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 1013006 Evergreen Hill DrFranklin37064
$400,000Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 101Thompsons Station37179
$400,000Ivery Tom Roy Pb 13 Pg 1416614 Second StCollege Grove37046
$403,825Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 204Thompsons Station37179
$407,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 107Thompsons Station37179
$520,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b Pb 63 Pg 251607 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
$549,900Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106205 Stoneway CtNolensville37135
$565,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282721 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$600,0004445 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$630,000Franklin Green Sec 7 Pb 29 Pg 443121 Traviston DrFranklin37064
$639,999Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128402 Herringbone CtFranklin37064
$652,000Castleberry Farm Ph 1 Pb 23 Pg 1117276 Old Franklin RdFairview37062
$660,000Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23515 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$699,998Riverview Park Sec 6 Pb 10 Pg 28165 Rivergate DrFranklin37064
$736,220Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1252008 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$745,000Wilson Run Pb 12 Pg 134511 Wilson RunBrentwood37027
$767,188Chestnut Springs Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 519737 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwood37027

