25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Jan. 19

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for January 19-23, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$75,000
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7331 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$200,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C045
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-1
|Franklin
|37064
|$250,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C106
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #q-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$250,000
|2694 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$325,000
|Grimes
|2704 Pantall Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$330,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 302
|Franklin
|37064
|$349,999
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7133 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$370,000
|Del Rio Commons Pb 39 Pg 60
|1141 Magnolia Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 101
|3006 Evergreen Hill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 101
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Ivery Tom Roy Pb 13 Pg 141
|6614 Second St
|College Grove
|37046
|$403,825
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 204
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$407,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 107
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$520,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b Pb 63 Pg 25
|1607 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$549,900
|Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106
|205 Stoneway Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$565,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2721 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000
|4445 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$630,000
|Franklin Green Sec 7 Pb 29 Pg 44
|3121 Traviston Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,999
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|402 Herringbone Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$652,000
|Castleberry Farm Ph 1 Pb 23 Pg 111
|7276 Old Franklin Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$660,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23
|515 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,998
|Riverview Park Sec 6 Pb 10 Pg 28
|165 Rivergate Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$736,220
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|2008 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$745,000
|Wilson Run Pb 12 Pg 134
|511 Wilson Run
|Brentwood
|37027
|$767,188
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 51
|9737 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
Please join our FREE Newsletter