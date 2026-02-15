25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Jan. 19

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for January 19-23, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $75,000 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7331 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $200,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C045 601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-1 Franklin 37064 $250,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C106 601 Boyd Mill Ave #q-4 Franklin 37064 $250,000 2694 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $325,000 Grimes 2704 Pantall Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $330,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 2000 Shadow Green Dr 302 Franklin 37064 $349,999 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7133 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $370,000 Del Rio Commons Pb 39 Pg 60 1141 Magnolia Dr Franklin 37064 $380,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 101 3006 Evergreen Hill Dr Franklin 37064 $400,000 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 101 Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Ivery Tom Roy Pb 13 Pg 141 6614 Second St College Grove 37046 $403,825 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 204 Thompsons Station 37179 $407,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 107 Thompsons Station 37179 $520,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b Pb 63 Pg 25 1607 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station 37179 $549,900 Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106 205 Stoneway Ct Nolensville 37135 $565,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2721 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $600,000 4445 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $630,000 Franklin Green Sec 7 Pb 29 Pg 44 3121 Traviston Dr Franklin 37064 $639,999 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 402 Herringbone Ct Franklin 37064 $652,000 Castleberry Farm Ph 1 Pb 23 Pg 111 7276 Old Franklin Rd Fairview 37062 $660,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23 515 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $699,998 Riverview Park Sec 6 Pb 10 Pg 28 165 Rivergate Dr Franklin 37064 $736,220 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 2008 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $745,000 Wilson Run Pb 12 Pg 134 511 Wilson Run Brentwood 37027 $767,188 Chestnut Springs Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 51 9737 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood 37027

