25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Dec. 22

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for December 22-23, 2025.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$175,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|508 Mare Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$288,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 306
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$300,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2912 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$300,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2932 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$314,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1112 Brookside Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$320,000
|Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$347,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|900 Vintage Green Ln 302
|Franklin
|37064
|$362,000
|3921 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$445,000
|Bent Creek Townhomes
|4016 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$450,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7090 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7019 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$470,000
|Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 12
|1025 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$495,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122
|810 Brandyleigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$513,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88
|1300 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$525,000
|Riverview Park Sec 10-a Pb 9 Pg 12
|208 Turnbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$556,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8372 Solstice Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$570,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 13
|1409 Saybrook Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$640,515
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|315 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$647,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1934 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$665,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|211 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$707,760
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|918 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$719,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|216 Bateman Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000
|Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61
|118 Front St 204
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 150
|2604 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$755,000
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4068 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
