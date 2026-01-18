25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Dec. 22

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for December 22-23, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $175,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 508 Mare Alley Spring Hill 37174 $288,000 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 306 Thompsons Station 37179 $300,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2912 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $300,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2932 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $314,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1112 Brookside Dr Franklin 37069 $320,000 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $347,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 900 Vintage Green Ln 302 Franklin 37064 $362,000 3921 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $445,000 Bent Creek Townhomes 4016 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr Nolensville 37135 $450,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7090 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $460,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7019 Gracious Dr Franklin 37067 $470,000 Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 12 1025 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $495,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122 810 Brandyleigh Ct Franklin 37069 $513,000 Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88 1300 Branchside Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $525,000 Riverview Park Sec 10-a Pb 9 Pg 12 208 Turnbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $556,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8372 Solstice Dr Franklin 37067 $570,000 Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 13 1409 Saybrook Trl Spring Hill 37174 $640,515 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 315 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $647,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1934 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $665,000 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63 211 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $707,760 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 918 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $719,000 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 216 Bateman Ave Franklin 37067 $725,000 Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61 118 Front St 204 Franklin 37064 $725,000 The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 150 2604 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $755,000 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4068 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069

