25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Dec. 22

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for December 22-23, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$175,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29508 Mare AlleySpring Hill37174
$288,000Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 306Thompsons Station37179
$300,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362912 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$300,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362932 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$314,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351112 Brookside DrFranklin37069
$320,000Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$347,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98900 Vintage Green Ln 302Franklin37064
$362,0003921 Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$445,000Bent Creek Townhomes4016 Hebron Trace Pvt DrNolensville37135
$450,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137090 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$460,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137019 Gracious DrFranklin37067
$470,000Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 121025 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$495,000Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122810 Brandyleigh CtFranklin37069
$513,000Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 881300 Branchside CtThompsons Station37179
$525,000Riverview Park Sec 10-a Pb 9 Pg 12208 Turnbrook LnFranklin37064
$556,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528372 Solstice DrFranklin37067
$570,000Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 131409 Saybrook TrlSpring Hill37174
$640,515Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142315 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$647,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941934 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$665,000Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63211 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$707,760Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31918 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$719,000Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59216 Bateman AveFranklin37067
$725,000Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61118 Front St 204Franklin37064
$725,000The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 1502604 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$755,000Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104068 Penfield DrFranklin37069

