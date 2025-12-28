25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Dec. 1

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for December 1-5, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $25,000 604 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $87,000 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37067 $155,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C067 1005 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $237,500 Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 64 6055 Temple Rd Nashville 37221 $310,000 Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69 8741 Iron Willow Pass Eagleville 37060 $312,540 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5081 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $315,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146 1101 Downs Blvd #147 Franklin 37064 $325,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 13 Block C143 1115 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $325,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #k-101 Franklin 37064 $355,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 700 Vintage Green Ln 102 Franklin 37064 $367,000 Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 29 7313 Brandenburg Cv Fairview 37062 $369,000 Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62 501 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $380,000 Toon Jackie Cooper Pb 86 Pg 53 5027 Wilson Pk Arrington 37014 $400,000 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $400,000 Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110 109 Daniels Dr Franklin 37064 $425,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 4002 Pennick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $449,900 Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68 6005 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $451,000 Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128 1115 Oak Creek Dr Nolensville 37135 $455,000 Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67 184 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $475,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93 1833 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin 37069 $479,995 Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91 620 Winners Circle Place Thompsons Station 37179 $482,000 Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16 304 Thesing Ct Pvt Nolensville 37135 $500,000 Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74 7153 Kingwood Blvd Fairview 37062 $500,000 Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111 110 Pebblecreek Rd Franklin 37064 $505,000 Wyngate Est Ph 10-c Pb 34 Pg 147 2105 Burgess Ln Spring Hill 37174

