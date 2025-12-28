25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Dec. 1

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for December 1-5, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$25,000
|604 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$87,000
|Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37067
|$155,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C067
|1005 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$237,500
|Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 64
|6055 Temple Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$310,000
|Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69
|8741 Iron Willow Pass
|Eagleville
|37060
|$312,540
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5081 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$315,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146
|1101 Downs Blvd #147
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 13 Block C143
|1115 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$325,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #k-101
|Franklin
|37064
|$355,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|700 Vintage Green Ln 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$367,000
|Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 29
|7313 Brandenburg Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$369,000
|Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62
|501 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$380,000
|Toon Jackie Cooper Pb 86 Pg 53
|5027 Wilson Pk
|Arrington
|37014
|$400,000
|Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$400,000
|Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110
|109 Daniels Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|4002 Pennick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$449,900
|Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68
|6005 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$451,000
|Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128
|1115 Oak Creek Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$455,000
|Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67
|184 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$475,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93
|1833 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$479,995
|Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91
|620 Winners Circle Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$482,000
|Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16
|304 Thesing Ct Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000
|Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74
|7153 Kingwood Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$500,000
|Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111
|110 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$505,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-c Pb 34 Pg 147
|2105 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
