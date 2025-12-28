25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Dec. 1

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for December 1-5, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$25,000604 S Margin StFranklin37064
$87,000Goose Creek By-passFranklin37067
$155,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C0671005 Granville RdFranklin37064
$237,500Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 646055 Temple RdNashville37221
$310,000Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 698741 Iron Willow PassEagleville37060
$312,540Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685081 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$315,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 1461101 Downs Blvd #147Franklin37064
$325,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 13 Block C1431115 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$325,000Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #k-101Franklin37064
$355,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98700 Vintage Green Ln 102Franklin37064
$367,000Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 297313 Brandenburg CvFairview37062
$369,000Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62501 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$380,000Toon Jackie Cooper Pb 86 Pg 535027 Wilson PkArrington37014
$400,000Fernvale RdFairview37062
$400,000Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110109 Daniels DrFranklin37064
$425,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 194002 Pennick CtSpring Hill37174
$449,900Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 686005 Venable CtFairview37062
$451,000Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 1281115 Oak Creek DrNolensville37135
$455,000Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67184 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$475,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 931833 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklin37069
$479,995Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91620 Winners Circle PlaceThompsons Station37179
$482,000Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16304 Thesing Ct PvtNolensville37135
$500,000Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 747153 Kingwood BlvdFairview37062
$500,000Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111110 Pebblecreek RdFranklin37064
$505,000Wyngate Est Ph 10-c Pb 34 Pg 1472105 Burgess LnSpring Hill37174

