25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. August 26

See the 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 26-30, 2024.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|401 Aiken Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$170,000
|7402 Les Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$259,000
|Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C001
|514 N Petway St #101
|Franklin
|37064
|$264,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 13
|607 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$285,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5020 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$312,540
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5109 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$313,610
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 100
|7105 Dogwood Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$323,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #g-104
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000
|Beach
|3842 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$350,000
|Downs Blvd Prop Pb 42 Pg 44
|490 Downs Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$365,000
|Hays David
|Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$375,000
|West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7
|1312 Robin Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000
|West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7
|1312 Robin Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000
|Baumgartner Bna Pb 82 Pg 57
|3001 Sunlit Pvt Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$390,000
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5036 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$395,000
|Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66
|601 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000
|Hays David Pb 82 Pg 105
|Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$418,300
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2109 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$430,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94
|1241 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3150 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$455,500
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|572 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$458,500
|Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137
|1609 Appaloosa Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$472,500
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|350 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1662 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$480,000
|5650 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
