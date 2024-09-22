25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. August 26

See the 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 26-30, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 401 Aiken Ln Franklin 37064 $170,000 7402 Les Hughes Rd Fairview 37062 $259,000 Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C001 514 N Petway St #101 Franklin 37064 $264,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 13 607 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $285,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5020 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $312,540 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5109 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $313,610 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 100 7105 Dogwood Ct Fairview 37062 $323,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #g-104 Franklin 37064 $325,000 Beach 3842 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $350,000 Downs Blvd Prop Pb 42 Pg 44 490 Downs Blvd Franklin 37064 $365,000 Hays David Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $375,000 West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7 1312 Robin Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $375,000 West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7 1312 Robin Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $380,000 Baumgartner Bna Pb 82 Pg 57 3001 Sunlit Pvt Ln Arrington 37014 $390,000 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5036 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $395,000 Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66 601 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $400,000 Hays David Pb 82 Pg 105 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $418,300 Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76 2109 Loudenslager Dr Thompson Station 37179 $430,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94 1241 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $450,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3150 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $455,500 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 572 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $458,500 Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137 1609 Appaloosa Ct Spring Hill 37174 $472,500 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 350 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $480,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1662 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $480,000 5650 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064

