25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. August 26

See the 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 26-30, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14401 Aiken LnFranklin37064
$170,0007402 Les Hughes RdFairview37062
$259,000Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C001514 N Petway St #101Franklin37064
$264,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 13607 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$285,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145020 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$312,540Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685109 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$313,610Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 1007105 Dogwood CtFairview37062
$323,000Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #g-104Franklin37064
$325,000Beach3842 Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$350,000Downs Blvd Prop Pb 42 Pg 44490 Downs BlvdFranklin37064
$365,000Hays DavidCross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$375,000West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 71312 Robin Hill RdFranklin37064
$375,000West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 71312 Robin Hill RdFranklin37064
$380,000Baumgartner Bna Pb 82 Pg 573001 Sunlit Pvt LnArrington37014
$390,000Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105036 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$395,000Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66601 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$400,000Hays David Pb 82 Pg 105Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$418,300Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762109 Loudenslager DrThompson Station37179
$430,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 941241 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$450,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053150 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$455,500Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85572 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$458,500Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1371609 Appaloosa CtSpring Hill37174
$472,500Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107350 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$480,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121662 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$480,0005650 Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064

