25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 17

See the 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 17-21, 2023.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $577 Galleria Commercial Complx Mallory Station Rd Franklin 37064 $45,000 Sneed Glen 1114 Sneed Glen Dr Franklin 37069 $183,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 1114 Elk Grove Ave Franklin 37064 $198,000 3976 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $208,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 1108 Elk Grove Ave Franklin 37064 $257,600 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e 2071 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $270,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 3 2829 Faith Ln Spring Hill 37174 $273,867 Stephens Valley Sec7 1305 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $280,000 Landings @ Preston Park Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $300,000 Cameron Farms Sec 9 3303 Milton Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $303,905 Chester Est Sec 1 7105 Birch Bark Ct Fairview 37062 $315,000 Warren Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $335,000 7120 Taylor Rd Fairview 37062 $347,500 6151 Rural Plains Cir 105 Franklin 37064 $349,900 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 1123 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $357,350 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1703 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $359,000 Rucker Park 106 Velena St Franklin 37064 $369,900 Augusta Place Sec 2 2808 Pinnacle Ct Spring Hill 37174 $370,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3266 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $373,200 Rucker Park 124 Velena St Franklin 37064 $380,000 Prescott Place Ph 2 Sec 1 304 Hanley Ln Franklin 37069 $425,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1600 Rosewood Ct Brentwood 37027 $459,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 4045 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $475,000 Riverview Park Sec 5-b 541 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $484,500 Grove Sec16 8107 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046