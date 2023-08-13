25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 17

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 17-21, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$577Galleria Commercial ComplxMallory Station RdFranklin37064
$45,000Sneed Glen1114 Sneed Glen DrFranklin37069
$183,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec21114 Elk Grove AveFranklin37064
$198,0003976 Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$208,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec21108 Elk Grove AveFranklin37064
$257,600Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e2071 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$270,000Pipkin Hills Ph 32829 Faith LnSpring Hill37174
$273,867Stephens Valley Sec71305 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$280,000Landings @ Preston ParkFolsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$300,000Cameron Farms Sec 93303 Milton CtThompsons Station37179
$303,905Chester Est Sec 17105 Birch Bark CtFairview37062
$315,000Warren Hollow RdNolensville37135
$335,0007120 Taylor RdFairview37062
$347,5006151 Rural Plains Cir 105Franklin37064
$349,900Brentwood Pointe Sec 21123 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$357,350Rosebrooke Sec2b1703 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$359,000Rucker Park106 Velena StFranklin37064
$369,900Augusta Place Sec 22808 Pinnacle CtSpring Hill37174
$370,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec183266 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$373,200Rucker Park124 Velena StFranklin37064
$380,000Prescott Place Ph 2 Sec 1304 Hanley LnFranklin37069
$425,000Mooreland Est Sec 11600 Rosewood CtBrentwood37027
$459,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 24045 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$475,000Riverview Park Sec 5-b541 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$484,500Grove Sec168107 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046

