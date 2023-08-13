25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 17

See the 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 17-21, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$577
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|Mallory Station Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$45,000
|Sneed Glen
|1114 Sneed Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$183,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2
|1114 Elk Grove Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$198,000
|3976 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$208,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2
|1108 Elk Grove Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$257,600
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e
|2071 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$270,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3
|2829 Faith Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$273,867
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1305 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$280,000
|Landings @ Preston Park
|Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$300,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9
|3303 Milton Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$303,905
|Chester Est Sec 1
|7105 Birch Bark Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$315,000
|Warren Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$335,000
|7120 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$347,500
|6151 Rural Plains Cir 105
|Franklin
|37064
|$349,900
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1123 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$357,350
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1703 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$359,000
|Rucker Park
|106 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$369,900
|Augusta Place Sec 2
|2808 Pinnacle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$370,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3266 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$373,200
|Rucker Park
|124 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000
|Prescott Place Ph 2 Sec 1
|304 Hanley Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$425,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1600 Rosewood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$459,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2
|4045 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$475,000
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b
|541 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$484,500
|Grove Sec16
|8107 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046