24th Annual Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition September 18

24th Annual Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition
It’s time for the district’s marching bands to shine at the 24th Annual Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition September 18.

Beginning at 7 p.m., bands from Brentwood, Centennial, Fairview, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools will perform their halftime or competition shows on the Independence High football field. To cap off the festivities, all nine groups will join together for a special combination performance.

“This is an opportunity for our students at all the WCS high schools to showcase their talent and perform for our community and for each other,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “This year marks the return of this event after last year’s was postponed, and I know that all the students, directors and staff are so excited.”

The gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the gate and will cost $10 per person. Children aged 6 and under may get in at no cost. Concessions will also be available at the exhibition.

All proceeds will benefit the Williamson County Band Directors Association, which helps cover transportation and other expenses for activities including the Mid-State, All-State and Williamson County Honor Bands.

