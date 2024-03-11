24th Annual Buttercup Festival in Nolensville Takes Place in April

Spring is in the air, and the Annual Buttercup Festival is back for its 24th year. This free one-day event that attracts thousands will return on April 14th from 12 Noon to 6 PM in the downtown Historic District of Nolensville.

“We’re excited to again present, for the 24th year, this wonderful free festival that the whole family can enjoy,” says the Buttercup Festival Committee chair, Debbie Suttmiller. The festival has been organized and run by the downtown historic district business owners for 24 years. It is a privilege to be able to give back to the community that supports them.

In addition to the unique shops of the Historic District that will offer sales throughout the day, the festival will have over 100 artisan vendors lined up throughout the downtown Historic District and demonstrations from Ron Nichols the local blacksmith. There will be food trucks with unique offerings and festival food ranging from BBQ, burgers, wood-fired pizza, tacos, specialty drinks, Sno Cones, and homemade ice cream.

There will be live musical entertainment again this year, with local musicians performing throughout the day. Stay tuned to the Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival Facebook page for the map and stage schedule.

The “Miss Buttercup” and “Little Miss Buttercup” Pageants will take place at 1 PM behind the Homeplace Bed & Breakfast. Applications can be found on the Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival Facebook page or at the Nolensville Toy Shop. Before the pageants begin, two lucky high school seniors will be announced as the latest recipients of the Evelyn Bennett Buttercup Scholarship and presentation of donations to local charities. Scholarship applications are also available on the Facebook page.

The festival is for everyone! For the children there is face painting and “Sam the Balloon Man”.

This event would not be possible without the downtown local merchants of Nolensville and many will run sales and specials during the day: The Peacock Lane, The Village Antiques, The Diva Shoppe Boutique, Nolensville Toy Shop, Itty Bitty Donuts, Dugger Realty, Stillwater Boutique, Nellamoon, Wabash Southern Kitchen, Nolensville Auto Care & Homeplace Bed & Breakfast and Nolensville First United Methodist Church. Also vital to the success of the festival is the support of the Town of Nolensville and The Nolensville Police and Fire Departments.

Festival proceeds are donated to local charities and support our scholarship awards.