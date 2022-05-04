24-Hour Online Giving Event, The Big Payback, Returns

Support 978 Participating Organizations May 4-5.
There has been one day each May for the past eight years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.
The Big Payback’s ninth-annual 24-hour online giving event begins Wednesday, May 4 at 6 pm and ends Thursday, May 5 at 6 pm.
A total of 978 organizations from 36 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. First-time participants include 79 organizations.
Categories included human services, education, community improvement, arts and culture, youth development, animal welfare, health, housing and shelter, and the environment.
Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 4, there are 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.
The organizations participating in The Big Payback from Williamson County are:
Artists in Christian Testimony
Barefoot Republic, Inc.
Battle Ground Academy
Battle of Franklin Trust
Both Hands Foundation
Bridges of Williamson County
BrightStone, Inc.
Currey Ingram Academy
Deer Run Retreat Center
Frank Town Open Hearts Ministry, Inc.
Graceworks Ministries, Inc.
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury
Heritage Foundation of Franklin & Williamson County
High Hopes, Inc.
JDRF International / Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International
Mercy Health Services Inc
Nashville Youth Sports Club, Inc.
New Hope Academy
One Generation Away
Open Arms Care Corporation
Operation FINALLY HOME
Refuge Center for Counseling
Saddle Up!
Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation Inc.
Studio Tenn Theatre Company
Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes
Tennessee Golf Foundation
The Nature Conservancy of Tennessee
WAVES, Incorporated
Williamson Christian College
Williamson Medical Foundation, Inc.
21st District Recovery Court Inc.
ARC of Williamson County
Caleb Company
Camp Marymount
Cul2vate
Diverse Learners Cooperative
Educare
Franklin Christian Academy
Franklin Tomorrow, Inc.
Friends of Franklin Parks, Inc.
Gentry’s Education Center at the Store Front, Inc.
Global Sanctuary for Elephants
Harpeth Conservancy
Healing Housing, Inc.
My Friend’s House Family and Children Services Inc
Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary
Retrieving Independence, Inc.
Solo Parent Society
Tennessee Kids Belong
The Shalom Foundation
The Shower Truck/Shower Up
Tucker’s House
Williamson County CASA, Inc.
Williamson County Child Advocacy Center / Davis House
A.B.L.E. Youth, Inc.
AbleVoices
African American Heritage Society Museum Inc
Angel Heart Farm, Inc.
Backlight Productions
Beneath The Skin Inc.
Blessed Earth Tennessee Inc.
Blind & Charity Fund Downtown Nashville Lions Club
Bravo Creative Arts Center Inc.
Citizens for Brentwood Green Space Inc.
Crime Stoppers of Williamson County
Daughters of the King
Encouragement Ministries, Inc.
Fairview Arts Council
Freedom Reigns Ranch
Friends of Bowie Nature Park
Hard Bargain Mt. Hope Redevelopment Inc.
Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue and Sanctuary
Jordan Thomas Foundation Inc.
Lotz House Foundation
Middle Tennessee Golden Retriever Rescue
Music City Pet Partners
My Bag My Story
One WillCo
People for Animals
Rebellion Dog Rescue
Resurgence Life Skills Institute, Inc.
Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue
St. Joseph Worker Foundation
Tennessee Naturalist Program, Inc.
The View Community Resource Coalition Inc.
Therapy ARC
Vox Grata, Inc.
White Fawn Farm
Williamson Animal Services, Inc./Friends of Williamson County Animal Center
Williamson County Library Foundation
Cooper Trooper Foundation
Doorstep Project Inc.
Faithfully Restored
Huntington’s Disease Society of America – Tennessee Chapter
The Gift of Song
Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.
Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.
Since 2014, The Big Payback has helped to raise more than $25 million — $25,219,297— in cumulative gifts from 180,583 donations from around the globe benefiting Middle Tennessee organizations.
In 2021, the event raised more than $4.2 million — $4,265,674 — in 32,941 gifts to participating area nonprofit organizations, schools and religious institutions, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.
Generous sponsors of The Big Payback include the Kharis Foundation, The Jane and Richard Eskind and Family Foundation, HCA Healthcare Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, The Danner Foundation, Kraft CPAs, Lipman, Sir Speedy BNA, Jerry and Ernie Williams, and Susan and Luke Simons.
For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org. Questions? Email [email protected].
About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect the intentions and goals of their charitable endeavors. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.