24-Hour Online Giving Event, The Big Payback, Returns

Support 978 Participating Organizations May 4-5.

There has been one day each May for the past eight years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.

The Big Payback’s ninth-annual 24-hour online giving event begins Wednesday, May 4 at 6 pm and ends Thursday, May 5 at 6 pm.

A total of 978 organizations from 36 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. First-time participants include 79 organizations.

Categories included human services, education, community improvement, arts and culture, youth development, animal welfare, health, housing and shelter, and the environment.

Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 4, there are 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.

The organizations participating in The Big Payback from Williamson County are:

Artists in Christian Testimony

Barefoot Republic, Inc.

Battle Ground Academy

Battle of Franklin Trust

Both Hands Foundation

Bridges of Williamson County

BrightStone, Inc.

Currey Ingram Academy

Deer Run Retreat Center

Frank Town Open Hearts Ministry, Inc.

Graceworks Ministries, Inc.

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury

Heritage Foundation of Franklin & Williamson County

High Hopes, Inc.

JDRF International / Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International

Mercy Health Services Inc

Nashville Youth Sports Club, Inc.

New Hope Academy

One Generation Away

Open Arms Care Corporation

Operation FINALLY HOME

Refuge Center for Counseling

Saddle Up!

Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation Inc.

Studio Tenn Theatre Company

Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes

Tennessee Golf Foundation

The Nature Conservancy of Tennessee

WAVES, Incorporated

Williamson Christian College

Williamson Medical Foundation, Inc.

21st District Recovery Court Inc.

ARC of Williamson County

Caleb Company

Camp Marymount

Cul2vate

Diverse Learners Cooperative

Educare

Franklin Christian Academy

Franklin Tomorrow, Inc.

Friends of Franklin Parks, Inc.

Gentry’s Education Center at the Store Front, Inc.

Global Sanctuary for Elephants

Harpeth Conservancy

Healing Housing, Inc.

My Friend’s House Family and Children Services Inc

Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary

Retrieving Independence, Inc.

Solo Parent Society

Tennessee Kids Belong

The Shalom Foundation

The Shower Truck/Shower Up

Tucker’s House

Williamson County CASA, Inc.

Williamson County Child Advocacy Center / Davis House

A.B.L.E. Youth, Inc.

AbleVoices

African American Heritage Society Museum Inc

Angel Heart Farm, Inc.

Backlight Productions

Beneath The Skin Inc.

Blessed Earth Tennessee Inc.

Blind & Charity Fund Downtown Nashville Lions Club

Bravo Creative Arts Center Inc.

Citizens for Brentwood Green Space Inc.

Crime Stoppers of Williamson County

Daughters of the King

Encouragement Ministries, Inc.

Fairview Arts Council

Freedom Reigns Ranch

Friends of Bowie Nature Park

Hard Bargain Mt. Hope Redevelopment Inc.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue and Sanctuary

Jordan Thomas Foundation Inc.

Lotz House Foundation

Middle Tennessee Golden Retriever Rescue

Music City Pet Partners

My Bag My Story

One WillCo

People for Animals

Rebellion Dog Rescue

Resurgence Life Skills Institute, Inc.

Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue

St. Joseph Worker Foundation

Tennessee Naturalist Program, Inc.

The View Community Resource Coalition Inc.

Therapy ARC

Vox Grata, Inc.

White Fawn Farm

Williamson Animal Services, Inc./Friends of Williamson County Animal Center

Williamson County Library Foundation

Cooper Trooper Foundation

Doorstep Project Inc.

Faithfully Restored

Huntington’s Disease Society of America – Tennessee Chapter

The Gift of Song

Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.

Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.

Since 2014, The Big Payback has helped to raise more than $25 million — $25,219,297— in cumulative gifts from 180,583 donations from around the globe benefiting Middle Tennessee organizations.

In 2021, the event raised more than $4.2 million — $4,265,674 — in 32,941 gifts to participating area nonprofit organizations, schools and religious institutions, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.

Generous sponsors of The Big Payback include the Kharis Foundation, The Jane and Richard Eskind and Family Foundation, HCA Healthcare Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, The Danner Foundation, Kraft CPAs, Lipman, Sir Speedy BNA, Jerry and Ernie Williams, and Susan and Luke Simons.

For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org. Questions? Email [email protected].

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect the intentions and goals of their charitable endeavors. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.