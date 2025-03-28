23andMe Files for Bankruptcy, How to Protect Your Data

23andMe announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“After a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives, we have determined that a court-supervised sale process is the best path forward to maximize the value of the business,” said Mark Jensen, Chair and member of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors in a release. “We expect the court-supervised process will advance our efforts to address the operational and financial challenges we face, including further cost reductions and the resolution of legal and leasehold liabilities. We believe in the value of our people and our assets and hope that this process allows our mission of helping people access, understand and benefit from the human genome to live on for the benefit of customers and patients.”

The genetic testing company 23andMe is seeking authorization from the Court to commence a process to sell substantially all of its assets through a chapter 11 plan or pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. If approved by the Court, the Company, with the assistance of an independent investment banker, would actively solicit qualified bids over a 45-day process.

If you have used this company, what will happen to your data? On the website, they shared the following statement: “The Chapter 11 filing does not change how we store, manage, or protect customer data. Our users’ privacy and data are important considerations in any transaction, and we remain committed to our users’ privacy and to being transparent with our customers about how their data is managed. Any buyer of 23andMe will be required to comply with applicable law with respect to the treatment of customer data.”

23andMe is still operational at this time. A consumer alert issued by California Attorney General Rob Bonta states, The California-based company has publicly reported that it is in financial distress and stated in securities filings that there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Due to the trove of sensitive consumer data 23andMe has amassed, Attorney General Bonta reminds Californians of their right to direct the deletion of their genetic data under the Genetic Information Privacy Act (GIPA) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Californians who want to invoke these rights can do so by going to 23andMe’s website.”

Below are the steps for deleting your information from 23andMe.

Consumers can delete their account and personal information by taking the following steps: Log into your 23andMe account on their website. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data” Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Scroll to the “Delete Data” section. Click “Permanently Delete Data.” Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

To Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample:

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under “Preferences.”

