23 Vanderbilt Baseball Falls to Oklahoma State 11-1

Vanderbilt’s bats went cold Saturday at Globe Life Field, managing just two hits in an 11-1 loss to Oklahoma State.

Starter Nate Taylor kept the Commodores in it through four scoreless innings, but OSU broke through with four in the fifth — capped by a Kollin Ritchie three-run homer. Things unraveled in the sixth when reliever Jacob Faulkner gave up six runs on four hits without recording two outs.

Top 5 Vanderbilt Hitters

Player AB R H RBI BB SO Logan Johnstone RF 3 1 1 1 1 0 Carter Johnstone 2B 3 0 1 0 1 0 Brodie Johnston 3B 2 0 0 0 2 0 Mack Whitcomb DH 2 0 0 0 2 1 Ryker Waite SS 2 0 0 0 2 2

Vanderbilt Pitching

Pitcher IP H R ER BB SO Nate Taylor (L, 0-1) 4.1 2 2 2 3 7 Alex Kranzler 0.2 1 2 2 1 0 Jacob Faulkner 0.2 3 6 6 2 1 Connor Hamilton 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 Nate Teague 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 Tristan Bristow 0.1 1 1 1 0 0

Vanderbilt’s only run came on a Logan Johnstone solo homer in the seventh. The Commodores drew 10 walks but couldn’t capitalize, striking out 13 times and leaving 11 runners on base.

Vandy drops to 1-2 on the season.

