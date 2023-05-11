22 Places for Mother’s Day Brunch 2023

Make this Mother’s Day more of an event this year with a delicious brunch at a local restaurant. With new restaurants on the scene, along with the tried and true ones, there are lots of places to celebrate. While you might not need to clean the kitchen for this one, you will need to make a reservation. Don’t delay in making the big day special.
155 South
7031 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood
615-610-3341
403 Main Street, Franklin
615-538-6001
https://www.facebook.com/55south
On Easter Sunday, you can enjoy 55 South’s Bloody Mary & mimosas. Also, their a la carte brunch menu will be available, which includes items like Chicken & Waffles and Farmers Benedict.
2Sperry’s
550 Frazier Drive, Franklin
615-778-9950
http://www.facebook.com/sperryscoolsprings
Brunch is only served at the Cool Springs location. You can find a selection of omelets, french toast, and waffles, along with dinner favorites like shrimp cocktail, filet mignon, and more.
3Mere Bulles
5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood
615-467-1945
http://facebook.com/MereBullesRestaurant
Join the Mother’s Day Brunch tradition with drink specials, a prime rib station, creme brûlée French toast, and more.
4Tupelo Honey
2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin
615-224-2600
http://facebook.com/TupeloHoneyCafeFranklin
Enjoy brunch at Tupelo Honey with shrimp and grits, fried chicken and biscuit, waffles, and more. And don’t forget to try the fried green tomatoes.
5Ruby Sunshine
231 Public Square, Franklin
615-716-3711
http:/facebook.com/RubySunshineFranklinTN
1800 21st Avenue, Nashville
629-2161576
http:/facebook.com/RubySunshineHillsboroVillage
The New Orleans-inspired brunch spot will not have a special menu on Easter; however, you can enjoy Big Easy twists on Southern brunch classics, including benedicts, pancakes, and French Toast, as well as eye-opening cocktails.
6Biscuit Love
132 3rd Avenue South, Franklin
615-905-0386
http:/facebook.com/biscuitlovefranklin
2001 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville
615-610-3336
http:/facebook.com/BiscuitLoveGulch
316 11th Avenue South, Nashville
615-490-9584
http:/facebook.com/biscuitlovehillsborovillage
The locally owned family business focuses on every meal made from scratch including the biscuits. They also source lots of ingredients from local farmer’s markets. A stand out on the menu is the bonut, fried biscuit dough tossed in sugar, topped with lemon mascarpone and blueberry compote.
7Frothy Monkey
125 5th Avenue South, Franklin
615-465-6279
2509 12th Avenue South, Nashville
615-292-1808
1701 Fatherland Street, Nashville
615-600-4756
1400 51st Avenue North, Nashville
615-600-4756
Frothy Monkey is an all-day brunch spot until 5 pm with fresh baked goods, loaded biscuits, french toast, and more.
81799 Kitchen
130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
615-206-7510
www.harpethotel.com/1799-kitchen
Visit 1799 Kitchen inside the Harpeth Hotel for brunch a hot chicken biscuit, stuffed brioche french toast, and a three-egg omelet.
9Cafe Intermezzo
205 Demonbruem Street, Nashville
615-840-7933
Breakfast is served all day. Standouts on the menu include an open-face croissant with eggs, smoked salmon benedict, and Belgian waffles.
10Pinewood Social
33 Peabody Street, Nashville
615-751-8111
Try starting off your brunch with crispy tater tots topped with manchego and smoked paprika aioli. Then follow it with a California Bowl, filled with scrambled eggs, kale, queso, and pico de Gallo.
11The Mockingbird Nashville
121 12th Avenue North, Nashville
615-741-9900
http:/facebook.com/mockingbirdnashville
Find a hot brown on the brunch menu, open face hot brown inspired from Kentucky, heirloom tomatoes, turkey, gruyere, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and bacon. There are also breakfast tacos and chicken fried biscuits.
12Skull’s Rainbow Room
222 Printers Alley, Nashville
615-810-9631
Skull’s Rainbow Room made Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in 2022. The brunch menu includes beignets, banana foster french toast, and shrimp with grits.
13Gaylord Opryland- Old Hickory Steakhouse
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
833-498-1656
http:/facebook.com/gaylordoprylandresort
Gaylord Opryland Resort is offering a Mother’s Day Brunch at Old Hickory Steakhouse, the resort’s signature restaurant. The upscale indoor décor along with stunning views of the thousands of tropical plants surrounding the restaurant’s terrace allows for the perfect setting to celebrate mom.
Reservations must be made in advance. To view the menu and reserve tickets, click here.
14Gaylord Springs Golf Links
18 Springhouse Lane, Nashville
615-458-1730
Gaylord Springs Golf Links, known for its Scottish-style links course along the Cumberland River, is offering a Mother’s Day Brunch the entire family will enjoy in a serene atmosphere.
Reservations must be made in advance. To view the menu and reserve tickets, click here
15Carne Mare
300 12th Avenue S, Nashville
615-379-9000
http:/facebook.com/CarneMareNashville
Carne Mare is open for Mother’s Day brunch from 1 pm – 8 pm. Two additions to the menu for the holiday include Chop House Benedict with smoked salmon, hollandaise, and osetra caviar.
16The Dutch
300 12th Avenue South, Nashville
615-379-9000
http:/facebook.com/thedutchnashville
Brunch starts at 10:30 am until 4 pm. Enjoy a mimosa with mom as well as brunch with strawberry shortcake french toast, zucchini frittata with goat cheese and crab cake benedict.
17Church and Union
201 4th Ave N, Ste. 101, Nashville
615- 864-0977
http:/facebook.com/ChurchandUnion
Located on the historic 4th Ave in Downtown Nashville, sit street-side and enjoy brunch, lunch or dinner at Church & Union. The menu includes a twist on traditional American dishes, such as Brioche French Toast, Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps, and an Open Faced Shrimp Sandwich.
18STK Steakhouse
700 12th Ave S., Nashville
615- 619-3500
http:facebook.com/STKNashville
For an upscale dining experience, stop by STK Steakhouse, located in the south end of the Gulch. With brunch offerings, meals include smaller bites such as Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, or larger dishes such as the 6 oz Filet & 3 Grilled Prawns.
19Boqueria
5005 Broadway Pl., Nashville, TN 37203
615-245-7160
http:/facebook.com/Boqueria-Fifth-Broadway-108343048454052
Enjoy traditional Barcelona-style tapas,3 types of Sangria (Red, White, Rose), and more while listening to the cocktail of Broadway’s live music from Boqueria’s patio, located at Fifth + Broadway.
20Monell’s
Monell’s at The Manor, 1400 Murfreesboro Road, Nashville
615-365-1414
Monell’s 1235 6th Avenue North, Nashville
615-365-1414
Enjoy all of the Southern favorites from fried chicken, biscuits, and turnip greens in a family-style manner at this Nashville tradition at Monell’s.
21Red Bicycle
1733 St. Andrews Drive, Murfreesboro
15 N Lowry Street, Smyrna
41 Fiberglass Drive, Mount Juliet
1200 5th Avenue North, Nashville
Enjoy a selection of savory and sweet crepes from a hot chicken to a cinnamon roll. Other items on the menu include avocado toast and breakfast tacos.
22Party Fowl
1914 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
615-614-3636
719 8th Avenue South, Nashville
615-624-8255
2620 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
615-988-2179
127 SE Broad Street, Murfreesboro
615-617-3909
Party Fowl has hot chicken twists on some of your brunch favorites like our Hot Chicken Benedict and the Nashville Hot Loco Moco.