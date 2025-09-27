21st District Recovery Court will Host a Community Luncheon

The 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court) Board of Directors is hosting its 15th Annual Community Luncheon on Monday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center located at 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.

The luncheon supports Recovery Court’s alternative sentencing program in the 21st Judicial District. Recovery Court allows local nonviolent offenders, who suffer from addiction issues, the opportunity to complete an intensive two-year, court-supervised recovery program instead of, or in addition to traditional sentences.

“Our program is not an easy way out,” said Program Director Connie Martin. “The court only considers applicants demonstrating a genuine desire to confront their addictions. Those that are accepted undergo rigorous treatment and intensive monitoring as they learn life skills and new habits for successful living. Our model is unique in that it uses a non-adversarial, therapeutic approach to crimes rooted in addiction.”

The program’s emcee is Tennessean Columnist, Brad Schmitt, who will share his compelling journey from addiction to recovery. Past Board of Director’s President, Lacie Simonton, will be honored with the “Gayle Moyer Harris Award,” named after one of the Recovery Court’s founders, and a graduate of the program will share how the program transforms lives and restores families.

Luncheon participants will also learn how recovery courts are effective in reducing the revolving door of drug and alcohol related crime as well as reducing the cost to taxpayers. Recovery Court spends approximately $15,000 per participant annually compared to more than $40,000 to incarcerate each offender for a year. While each successful participant saves the county money, the program does not receive taxpayer funding from the counties. Recovery Court was established in 2002 under a three-year startup grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and is now funded primarily through grants and private donations. Recovery Court participants also pay modest participation fees every week. Since 2004, more than 376 participants have graduated from the two-year program.

The luncheon is free and open to the public, though reservations are encouraged. To RSVP online, click here. For more information visit, 21stdc.org or call 615.595.7868. Sponsorships are still available, visit 21stdc.org for more information, or for a direct link to the sponsorship packet, click here.

