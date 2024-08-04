20th Annual Williamson County Fair Begins

The 20th Annual Williamson County Fair began on Friday, August 2 and will continue through August 10, 2024.

General Information About the Williamson County Fair:

Location: Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin, TN 37064

*Parking is free!

Hours:

Monday – Thursday – Gates Open at 6:00 pm

Building Hours: 6:00 p.m – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.

Friday – Gates Open at 6:00 pm

Building Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at Midnight

Saturday – Gates Open at 10:00 am

Building Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at Midnight

Sunday – Gates Open at Noon

Building Hours: 12:00 noon – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $14

Children ages 6 – 12: $7

Children ages 5 and under FREE

Midway rides require tickets.

Single coupon – $1.25

21 coupons – $20 (SAVE $6.25)

55 coupons – $50 (SAVE $18.75)

120 coupons – $100 (SAVE $50.00)

*All rides require more than one (1) coupon each

Daily Ride Specials

Monday-Friday: Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

*Unlimited rides for $25

Saturday – August 3rd & 10th: Gates open at 10:00 a.m.

*Unlimited rides for $35

Sunday: Gates open at Noon

*Unlimited rides for $30

There are special admission days including “Pay it Forward” Monday, benefitting GraceWorks, where you can get free admission by bringing in canned goods. Learn more about this special admission day here.

*The Fair is a rain or shine event. No refunds will be given for inclement weather or any reason. Please check the forecast when planning your visit to the fair.

The Fair offers:

Competitive Events

Demonstrations

Educational & Exhibits

Livestock Competitions

Shows & Attractions

Midway Rides

You can view a daily schedule here.

