20th Annual Whole Hog Festival Returns October 11th to Support Local Food Pantries

Check out the 20th Annual Whole Hog Festival on Saturday, October 11th, 2025, from 10 am – 5 pm at the Historic Oaklawn Mansion (3331 Denning Lane, Spring Hill, 37174). The event is sponsored by John Maher Builders, benefiting The Well Outreach!
This family-friendly event has something for everyone, including day-long Live Music, a Regional Crafts Fair, a Petting Zoo and Children’s Circus, plus a Bacon-Eating Contest, Antique Tractor show, a HUGE Kids Zone with all free activities, and lots of YUMMY pork-themed food!
Best of all… this event raises important funds to support community food pantries.
Tickets are available at the door.
Children five and under – free
Students 6-18: $5.00
Adults: $10.00
More information and tickets HERE.
For more local events like the 20th Annual Whole Hog Festival, visit https://williamsonsource.com/williamson-county-events/
