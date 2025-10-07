20th Annual Whole Hog Festival Returns October 11th to Support Local Food Pantries

Check out the 20th Annual Whole Hog Festival on Saturday, October 11th, 2025, from 10 am – 5 pm at the Historic Oaklawn Mansion (3331 Denning Lane, Spring Hill, 37174). The event is sponsored by John Maher Builders, benefiting The Well Outreach!

This family-friendly event has something for everyone, including day-long Live Music, a Regional Crafts Fair, a Petting Zoo and Children’s Circus, plus a Bacon-Eating Contest, Antique Tractor show, a HUGE Kids Zone with all free activities, and lots of YUMMY pork-themed food!

Best of all… this event raises important funds to support community food pantries.

Tickets are available at the door.

Children five and under – free

Students 6-18: $5.00

Adults: $10.00

More information and tickets HERE.

