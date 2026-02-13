2026 Mr. and Miss Basketball Finalists Announced

The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association at the Tucker Theater on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2025-2026 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

This is the 41st year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1986 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Haylen Ayers, University School of Jackson

Kayte Madison Bjornstad, Providence Christian Academy

Jules Ferrell, Middle Tennessee Christian School

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Meeyah Green, Webb School of Knoxville

Ava Jarrett, Lipscomb Academy

Ava Jones, Hutchison School

Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists

Laila Downs-Darden, McEwen High School

Rayanna Fisher, Greenfield High School

Zoey Nicholas, Pickett County High School

Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists

Maliyah Glasper, Gatlinburg-Pittman High School

Wylie Kee, Huntingdon High School

Kaegan Young, Cascade High School

Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists

Andrea Flores, Daniel Boone High School

Chelby Jordan, Dyersburg High School

Sydney Wilhite, Cumberland County High School

Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists

Cecilie Brandimore, Franklin High School

Kimora Fields, Bradley Central High School

Natalya Hodge, Bearden High School

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Lawson Lee, Battle Ground Academy

Segond Sompa, Grace Christian Academy

Christopher Washington, Jr., Providence Christian Academy

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Cade Murphy, Knoxville Catholic High School

Trey Pearson, Pope Saint John Paul II Preparatory School

Fred Smith, Jr., Briarcrest Christian School

Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Camden Cole, Eagleville High School

Will McCrary, Jackson County High School

Darion Taylor, Humboldt High School

Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jayden Barton, Gatlinburg-Pittman High School

Derrick Roberson, Chattanooga Preparatory School

Jackson Simmons, Unicoi County High School

Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Ty Cobb, Upperman High School

Nick Steen, Fulton High School

Markylon Terry, Fayette-Ware Comprehensive High School

Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Justin Frison, Houston High School

DJ Okoth, Bartlett High School

Cutter Sisk, Beech Senior High School

Source: TSSAA

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email