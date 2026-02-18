2026 ENCORE Camp Dates Announced

Eleven WCS elementary schools will offer ENCORE camps this summer.

The week-long enrichment camp is open to current kindergarten through fifth-grade students. Those who attend will be able to select their classes, where they will get to explore fun activities and learn new skills.

Participants can attend any of the host schools listed below. The registration fee is $185 per camper per week and is managed by each school. The locations and dates for each camp are listed below:

Allendale Elementary: July 6-10

Clovercroft Elementary: July 6-10

Heritage Elementary: July 13-17

Hunters Bend Elementary: July 6-10

Jordan Elementary: July 6-10

Kenrose Elementary: July 6-10

Mill Creek Elementary: July 13-17

Nolensville Elementary: July 20-24

Scales Elementary: July 13-17

Oak View Elementary: July 6-10

Winstead Elementary: July 13-17

Families should reach out to the host school for information regarding registration.

Source: WCS

