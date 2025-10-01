2026-27 FAFSA Now Open for Students

Students and their families may now complete the 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Most federal and state financial aid programs, including the Tennessee Promise, require the completion of the FAFSA. The College for TN website is making it easy by providing a guide, video walkthroughs, and more.

To remain eligible for the Tennessee Promise, the FAFSA must be completed by April 1, 2026.

If you have any questions, email WCS School Counseling Specialist Molly O’Neal.

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email