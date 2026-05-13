2026-27 Back to School Forms Open May 22

Back to School Forms for the 2026-27 school year will be available beginning May 22 for families of all returning WCS students.

Families of rising freshmen who will be coming to WCS from the Franklin Special District will have access to the forms beginning June 22. This process will help the district determine both staffing and student schedules before the fall semester begins.

To access the forms, families will need to log into their Skyward account on a desktop or laptop computer. Once logged in, there will be a link for the Back to School Forms for each returning student. After completing the steps, families should select the “Submit” button to finalize the form’s submission.

The deadline to complete the forms will be Tuesday, July 14.

If you have a new student entering WCS, and you’ve completed the New Student Online Enrollment process for 2026-27, you will not be prompted to complete duplicate forms.

If your child will not be attending WCS for the 2026-27 school year, please contact the school directly to take the necessary steps to complete the withdrawal process.

Source: WCS

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