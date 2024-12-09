2025 Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags Are Back

Families are at the heart of Wendy’s® – and the cause we support. During this “Season of Giving,” we welcome our customers to join us in supporting our commitment to help find forever families for children waiting in foster care by directly supporting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption ® with the purchase of a $3 Frosty® Key Tag.

Wendy’s 2025 Frosty Key Tags

The wait is nearly over! Wendy’s beloved Frosty Key Tags are returning in support of a merry good cause! Beginning December 9, 2024, through February 16, 2025, Frosty fans can purchase Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags for just $3 and unlock a FREE Jr. Frosty, with any purchase* every. single. day. in 2025!

What’s even sweeter? The campaign supports the Foundation’s commitment to helping find safe, permanent, and loving homes for the more than 108,000 young people waiting for a family in the United States. This year, Wendy’s is prepared to raise the most money ever! By doing so, we’ll also help make our biggest impact for children waiting in foster care!

How and Where to Purchase Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags

You can purchase a physical Frosty Key Tag at your nearest Wendy’s restaurant – simply ask to add a Frosty Key Tag when placing an order.

If purchasing your Frosty Key Tag in the Wendy’s mobile app, fans have two options:

Order a digital Frosty Key Tag to receive your Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer, which can be applied to future mobile orders and added to your Wendy’s Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning. Purchase a physical Frosty Key Tag with any in-app order to receive a physical Frosty Key Tag with your order and that can be added to your favorite key chain.

For the sweetest gift for all your loved ones, you can purchase Frosty Key Tags in bulk on the Foundation’s website .

Frosty it Forward:

Treat the people in your life with a Frosty Key Tag during this wonderful time of year:

Pay it forward at the Drive-Thru

Surprise and delight a fellow Wendy’s lover in the drive-thru behind you by treating them to a Frosty Key Tag. The customer will receive this sweet surprise when they pull up to the window – and may even inspire the recipient to “Frosty it Forward” as well.

Gift the Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Delight your loved ones with a sweet surprise in their stocking! Frosty Key Tags are the perfect gift for the holiday season and keep on giving with free Jr. Frosty treats all year long.

Treat a Co-Worker to a Tasty Treat

Do you have an awesome co-worker who deserves to be recognized for all their outstanding contributions? Send them a Frosty Key Tag and you’ll have some ‘team-bonding’ time (a.k.a. an excuse to take a quick lunch break at Wendy’s).

Surprise a Caring Neighbor with a Gift

If you have a neighbor who is always available to help, thank them with a Frosty Key Tag. Not only will they be treated to free Jr. Frosty treats throughout 2025, but you’ll have a go-to friend to pick up the mail and let out your dog for the foreseeable future.

Give a Moment of Frosty (Teacher) Time The holidays can be hectic for teachers and school professionals. Give the gift of Frosty Time to the educators in your life with a Frosty Key Tag – the perfect pre-holiday break pick-me-up.

Reward Well-Deserving Students with a Surprise

What better way to bring some holiday joy to your classroom and recognize a student’s hard work amid finals and projects than with Frosty Key Tags… for the whole class!

Spread Kindness to Your Community

Share sweet season’s greetings with the community through Frosty Key Tags— from the mail carrier to a grocery store clerk—everyone is sure to love this year-round treat.

Supporting Foster Care Adoption

In 1992, Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas, who was adopted himself, gave adoption a national platform by creating the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Its mission is to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster care systems.

Through its national awareness campaigns and innovative programs, including Wendy’s Wonderful Kids®, the Foundation is dedicated to achieving the vision that every child will have a permanent home and a loving family. Through the generous support of franchisees, operators, suppliers and customers, Wendy’s has raised more than $340 million over the past three decades.

Through Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, the Foundation supports the hiring of adoption professionals, known as Wendy’s Wonderful Kids recruiters, who are dedicated to serving children who have been in foster care the longest. This includes teenagers, children with special needs and siblings. Wendy’s Wonderful Kids recruiters work with smaller caseloads of 12-15 children to ensure that each child receives the time, resources and support they deserve. To date, more than 14,800 children in the United States and Canada have been adopted through the program.

*Available at participating U.S. Wendy’s while supplies last. 90% of every $3 Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Not valid for menu items with mix-ins, swirls or toppings.

