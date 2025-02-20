2025 WCS Elementary ENCORE Camp Dates

ENCORE camps will return to nine WCS elementary schools this summer.

The week-long enrichment camp is open to current kindergarten through fifth-grade students. Those who attend will be able to select their classes, where they will get to explore fun activities and learn new skills.

Participants can attend any of the host schools listed below. The registration fee is $175 per camper per week and is managed by each school. The locations and dates for each camp are listed below:

Clovercroft Elementary: July 7-11

Hunters Bend Elementary: July 7-11

Heritage Elementary: July 14-18

Jordan Elementary: July 7-11

Kenrose Elementary: July 14-18

Mill Creek Elementary: July 7-11

Oak View Elementary: July 7-11

Scales Elementary: July 14-18

Winstead Elementary: July 14-18

Source: WCS

