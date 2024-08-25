2025 Vandy Women’s Basketball Schedule Released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2025 women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday. Vanderbilt opens its SEC slate at Memorial Gymnasium on Jan. 2 against Georgia.
Vanderbilt women’s basketball season tickets 2024-25 season tickets are now on sale at VUCommodores.com. Fans can purchase season tickets by clicking the link here.
2024-25 Vanderbilt WBB SEC Schedule
Jan. 2 – Georgia
Jan. 5 – Kentucky
Jan. 9 – at Ole Miss
Jan. 13 – at LSU
Jan. 19 – Tennessee
Jan. 23 – Arkansas
Jan. 26 – at Alabama
Jan. 30 – at Florida
Feb. 2 – Ole Miss
Feb. 6 – at Texas
Feb. 13 – Mississippi State
Feb. 16 – at Auburn
Feb. 20 – at Oklahoma
Feb. 23 – South Carolina
Feb. 27 – Texas A&M
March 2 – at Missouri
March 5-9 – vs. SEC Tournament (Greenville, S.C.)
Source: Vanderbilt
