2025 MTSU Softball Marketing Promotions Schedule Released

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee softball has released the 2025 marketing promotions schedule. The schedule is as follows:

Feb 28th – March 1st MTSU TOURNAMENT | Home Opener

· The first 100 fans will go home with an MTSU Clear Bag.

· 2025 Softball Team Posters will be available all weekend.

Saturday: Women’s History Day

· Let’s celebrate the beginning of the month-long celebration of Women’s History Month, highlighting remarkable female Blue Raider Athletes and their accomplishments!

March 3rd vs. FAU – COSMIC NIGHT/ MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT / $1 DOLLAR NIGHT

· Blue Raider student-athletes will sport green helmet stickers in support of CUSA’s Mental Health Awareness initiative & green shirts during warm-ups. #MentalHealthMatters #ContinueTheConversation

· Let’s pack the stands and enjoy a $1 DOLLAR NIGHT, with hot dogs, and soft drinks, all for $1 each!

March 14th – 16th vs. Sam Houston

Friday: MVP – FACULTY & STAFF APPRECIATION NIGHT

· Student-athletes will honor their classroom MVPs – Most Valuable Professor! All MTSU Faculty and Staff members are invited to celebrate Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night.

· Ticket Promo: Faculty & Staff Appreciation

· Fans take home a mini bat keychain, while supplies last.

Sunday: BLUE RAIDER KIDS CLUB DAY

· All Blue Raider Kids Club members are invited to join the team on the field pre-game for Lineups/National Anthem and will receive an exclusive Blue Raider Kids Club prize!

· If you are not a member yet, sign up for your Little Blue Raider today! (LINK)

· All kids 12 & under, get to Run the Bases Post-Game!

March 19th vs. UT Martin – ON WEDNESDAYS WEAR PINK / BREAST CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT

· Student- athletes will be wearing pink warm-up shirts in honor of all of those who fought and are currently fighting Breast Cancer! It will be a night to help raise awareness about prevention, and fans will receive a pink belt bag as a giveaway.

· Concessions Promo: $2-dollar hot dogs & soft drinks.

March 28th – 30th vs. Kennesaw State – FAVORITE TUNES WEEKEND

· A selected playlist all weekend long with our Blue Raider softball athletes’ favorite pop, rock and country songs!

· Come play SINGO with us on Friday for a chance to win fun Blue Raider prizes!

· On Saturday, the first 100 fans receive an MT Softball Rock Themed T-shirt and on Sunday, Home Plate shaped coasters will be available while supplies last.

April 9th vs. Lipscomb

· Concessions Promo: $2-dollar hot dogs & soft drinks.

April 11th – 13th vs. WKU – BUTTONS WEEKEND SERIES

Friday: STUDENT ORGANIZATIONS NIGHT

· Pre-game tailgate for students at the grass area outside the stadium, including lounge games, and free food. Each organization will have the chance to share Information about themselves to fans on the videoboard.

· Fans will get a Beat WKU button while supplies last.

Saturday: MILITARY & FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION NIGHT

· Honor those who protect our country and communities. Fans will receive MTSU Red, Blue, and White buttons.

· Ticket Promotion: Military & First Responders Appreciation

Sunday: LITTLE LEAGUE DAY

· Join us this Sunday for Little League Day!

· Kids 11 & under in a youth league jersey receive free admission, get to join the Blue Raiders on the field for starting lineups, and will take home an exclusive Blue Raider Softball Button! Plus, all kids in attendance are invited to run the bases after the game!

April 17th – 19th vs. Jax State

Thursday: THROWBACK THURSDAY

· Time to throw back to the years when our Blue Raider Athletes were learning their first swings!

Friday: FREAKY FRIDAY

· Get into Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis spirit with some Freaky Friday soundtrack throughout the game and a Freak Friday Trivia game!

Saturday: HAPPY EASTER!

· Join us in celebrating Easter Weekend with a post-game easter eggs hunt for all kids 12 & under.

May 2nd – 4th vs. UTEP

Friday: STUDY BREAK

· Students are invited to take a little study break and cheer on the Blue Raider while enjoying some free food!

· Pre-game tailgate for students at the grass area outside the stadium, including lounge games, and more.

Saturday: BARK IN THE PARK

· Join us this Saturday for Park in the Park! Bring your furry friend to the field to cheer on the Blue Raiders. More details to come!

Sunday: SENIOR DAY

· Join us for the final home game of the season and help us celebrate our seniors and all they accomplished during their college careers!

All promotional nights and giveaways are subject to change and while supplies last.

*All promotional nights/giveaways are subject to change and while supplies last.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email