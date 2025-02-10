2025 MTSU Baseball Promotion Calendar Released

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The 2025 Middle Tennessee baseball promotion schedule has been announced. MTSU will bring back its popular Salute Sunday, Bark in the Park, and Game Nights along with many others.

Opening day is set for Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. against Bowling Green, and tickets will be on sale for $1, along with soft drinks and hot dogs to celebrate the new season.

Each Friday of the season is “Game Night,” for Blue Raider Trivia, BINGO, and more! Compete for your chance to win exciting Blue Raider prizes!

Salute Sundays will return to “The Reese” to honor and celebrate veterans who served our country. Blue Raider Baseball will take the field in camouflage hats or jerseys to honor our veterans and active-duty service members. Enjoy special in-game moments dedicated to celebrating their service and sacrifice.

$2 Tuesdays are also returning for MTSU’s midweek matchups at Reese Smith Jr. Field. There will be five of these promotions throughout the season. Get tickets, soft drinks, and hot dogs for just $2.

The Blue Raiders will be giving away many MTSU themed items including clear bags, t-shirts, cooling towels, and more.

A new promotion, Little League Day, is set for March 29. Any child 11 and under wearing a little league jersey will receive free admission to the game.

Join the Blue Raiders at Reese Smith Jr. Field for these exciting promotions and MTSU baseball, starting Feb. 14.

Click here for the full promotion calendar for the 2025 baseball season.

