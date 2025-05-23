2025 Memorial Day Weekend Weather

A little bit of everything for this long weekend. Some sun, pleasant temperatures, some rain, some storms, some wind. Will storms be severe? I am not expecting widespread issues. Some storms may definitely be strong. Andd the chance of localized flooding by Sunday is possible. We will update as needed.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Memorial Day Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

