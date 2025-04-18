2025 Easter Weekend Weather- Warm and Windy

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph.
