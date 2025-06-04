2025 CMA Fest Chevy Riverfront Lineup

CMA Fest takes place in downtown Nashville from June 5 to June 8th. One of the most popular places to see free music during CMA Fest is the Chevy Riverfront stage on First Avenue. Access to the area opens at 10 am with the first performance at 11 am. This year, the stage will feature Megan Moroney, Gavin Adcock, Gabby Barrett, George Birge, and more.

Chevy Riverfront stage is offering a Riverside Retreat Pass to this stage. With the pass, you will receive early admission, a shaded viewing area, an exclusive bar, and more. Get the Riverside Retreat Pass here.

For a final schedule of the Chevy Riverfront Stage with specific performance times, click here.

