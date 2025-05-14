2025-26 Back to School Forms Available May 23

Back to School Forms for the 2025-26 school year will be available May 23 for families of all returning WCS students.

The forms will be available to freshmen students entering from Franklin Special District on June 23. This quick process will help the district determine both staffing and student schedules before the fall semester begins.

To access the forms, families will need to log into their Skyward account on a desktop or laptop computer. Directions to reset a password are available on the district website. Once logged in, there will be a link for the Back-to-School Forms for each returning student. After completing each step, click the “Submit” button to finalize the form’s submission.

The deadline to complete the forms will be Friday, July 11.

If you have a new student entering WCS, and you’ve completed the New Student Online Enrollment process for 2025-2026, you will not be prompted to complete duplicate forms.

If your student will not be attending WCS for the 2025-26 school year, please reach out to the school directly to take the necessary steps in completing the withdrawal process.

Source: WCS

