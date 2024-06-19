2024 WILLCO Awards Celebrate Student-Athletes

WCS student-athletes enjoyed the limelight on Tuesday, June 18, at the 10th Annual 2024 WILLCO Awards. More Photos here!

The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their achievements throughout the school year. Students are entered in more than 25 categories, including Top Female and Male Athlete, Football Player of the Year and more.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing this for 10 years,” said WCS Athletics Director Darrin Joines. “We had a fantastic evening celebrating everybody. Congratulations to all of our athletes, coaches and teams.”

In addition to the sport-specific categories, several other awards were announced during the ceremony, including the Student-Athlete of the Year, the John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award, the Sponsor of the Year, the Courage Award and the Female and Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year.

Congratulations to the winners and finalists listed below. The winners’ names have been bolded.