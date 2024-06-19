2024 WILLCO Awards Celebrate Student-Athletes

WCS student-athletes enjoyed the limelight on Tuesday, June 18, at the 10th Annual 2024 WILLCO Awards. More Photos here!
The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their achievements throughout the school year. Students are entered in more than 25 categories, including Top Female and Male Athlete, Football Player of the Year and more.
“It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing this for 10 years,” said WCS Athletics Director Darrin Joines. “We had a fantastic evening celebrating everybody. Congratulations to all of our athletes, coaches and teams.”
In addition to the sport-specific categories, several other awards were announced during the ceremony, including the Student-Athlete of the Year, the John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award, the Sponsor of the Year, the Courage Award and the Female and Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year.
Congratulations to the winners and finalists listed below. The winners’ names have been bolded.
-
Girls Basketball
- Cecilie Brandimore, Franklin High
- Mary Elizabeth Fox, Page High
- Ella Ryan, Brentwood High
- Leilani Washington, Nolensville High
Boys Basketball
- Daniel Cochran, Brentwood High
- Tylan Lewis, Independence High
- Davis Long, Franklin High
- Jett Montgomery, Independence High
Girls Bowling
- Samantha Dailey, Brentwood High
- Eleanor Haskins, Franklin High
- Ashley Johnson, Independence High
- Leah Rovey, Page High
Boys Bowling
- Seth Dorris, Centennial High
- Houston Fulks, Franklin High
- Gabe Rossi, Nolensville High
- Wyatt Stegall, Franklin High
Girls Cross Country
- Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
- Gabrielle Boutros, Page High
- Jaynie Halterman, Independence High
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
Boys Cross Country
- Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High
- Asher Oates, Independence High
- Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High
- Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High
Football, Defense
- Brenden Anes, Page High
- Wendell Billingsley, Fairview High
- DJ Curll, Centennial High
- Max Orefice, Brentwood High
Football, Offense
- Ethan Cunningham, Page High
- Ben Hubbard, Ravenwood High
- Clayton Merrill, Brentwood High
- Dominic Reed, Centennial High
Football, Player of the Year
- Wendell Billingsley, Fairview High
- Baylor Hayes, Brentwood High
- Eric Hazzard, Page High
- Dominic Reed, Centennial High
Girls Golf
- Brooke Bennett, Page High
- Gabby Diaz, Page High
- Holly Hake, Ravenwood High
- Isabella McCutchan, Centennial High
Boys Golf
- Fletcher Dasso, Brentwood High
- Jack Doyle, Brentwood High
- Sam Johnson, Brentwood High
- Will Pinson, Franklin High
Girls Soccer
- Lexi Grundler, Ravenwood High
- Mia Hasan, Franklin High
- Maddie Padelski, Nolensville High
- Summer Riley, Summit High
Volleyball
- Maggie Allred, Nolensville High
- Alex Chortyk, Summit High
- Kaira Knox, Nolensville High
- Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High
Girls Wrestling
- Samantha O’Leary, Summit High
- Evey Monge, Centennial High
- Taylor Parkhurst, Summit High
- Emery Wilson, Ravenwood High
Boys Wrestling
- Landon Desselle, Summit High
- Brayden Leach, Summit High
- Jarvis Little, Summit High
- Tre McTorry, Nolensville High
Cheer
- Ella Dasal, Ravenwood High
- Alex Frank, Ravenwood High
- Macklin Freund, Franklin High
- Taylor Grace Robertson, Summit High
Dance
- Mary Kate Anderson, Brentwood High
- Caroline Collins, Fairview High
- Kennedy Sakarapanee, Franklin High
- Raya Whitlock, Centennial High
Baseball
- Connor Caserta, Page High
- Chase Clatur, Nolensville High
- Saxon Roberts, Independence High
- Dawson Sweeney, Nolensville High
Boys Soccer
- Jack Boring, Brentwood High
- Adrian Byasiima, Nolensville High
- Will Keeney, Ravenwood High
- Davis Long, Franklin High
Softball
- Adriana Callahan, Page High
- Madi Creasman, Nolensville High
- Sydney Dickinson, Nolensville High
- Anne Marie Richards, Summit High
Girls Tennis
- Maya Balle, Brentwood High
- Vivy Huddleston, Brentwood High
- Emsley Meier, Brentwood High
- Evelyn Risner, Brentwood High
Boys Tennis
- Evan Ly, Brentwood High
- Drew Miller, Brentwood High
- Stephen Smith, Brentwood High
- Carter Terry, Fairview High
Girls Track
- Abby Miller, Brentwood High
- Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High
- Loren Sloan, Fairview High
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
Boys Track
- Hudson Allain, Brentwood High
- Canon Kinder, Brentwood High
- Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High
- Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High
Flag Football
- Addison Gorday, Centennial High
- Lexi Grundler, Ravenwood High
- Savannah Meek, Page High
- Addie Sullivan, Fairview High
Female Athlete of the Year
- Lexi Grundler, Ravenwood High
- Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High
- Maddie Padelski, Nolensville High
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
Male Athlete of the Year
- Hudson Allain, Brentwood High
- Davis Long, Franklin High
- Jett Montgomery, Independence High
- Dominic Reed, Centennial High
Female Sports Coach of the Year
- Michelle Doty, Brentwood High Track
- Luke Patton, Nolensville High Softball
- Rob Pautienus, Brentwood High Cross-Country
- Kristen Young, Brentwood High Tennis
Male Sports Coach of the Year
- Troy Bond, Brentwood High Basketball
- Zach Hudson, Nolensville High Baseball
- Charles Rathbone, Page High Football
- Mark Wilkins, Independence High Basketball
Female Sports Team of the Year
- Brentwood High Cross-Country
- Brentwood High Tennis
- Page High Golf
- Ravenwood High Soccer
Male Sports Team of the Year
- Brentwood High Track
- Independence High Basketball
- Nolensville High Baseball
- Page High Football
Media Student of the Year
- Lincoln Campbell, Page High
- Ryan Cantabene, Independence High
- Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High
- Logan Sparrow, Nolensville High
Student-Athlete of the Year
- Cody Williamson, Centennial High
Outside the Lines
- Luke Helton, Centennial High
- Erin Powers, Franklin High
- Raya Whitlock, Centennial High
John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award
- Lincoln Campbell, Page High
Sponsor of the Year
- The Factory at Franklin
Courage Award
- Jordan Johnson, Ravenwood High
Female Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year
- Addie Sullivan, Fairview High
Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year
- Ty Fitch, Ravenwood High
Directors Cup
- Brentwood High
