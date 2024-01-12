2024 Weekend Weather and MLK Day- Snow is Coming

Yes, snow is coming. We clear out the storms tonight but, the winds stay. Saturday is as good as it is going to get for awhile. An Arctic system will come in Sunday night and bring a chance of snow thru MLK Day. Also, this front will bring bitter cold temps. We get a small relief next Thursday before temps drop below freezing again, and it will probably be 7-8 days before we see anything resembling a warmup.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

How much snow? It’s still early, but 1-3 inches seems to be the consensus for now. We will continue to update over the weekend as the timing becomes more clear.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind around 5 mph.

M.L.King Day A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. North northwest wind around 10 mph.